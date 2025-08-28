Astros vs Rockies Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 28

The Houston Astros host the struggling Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Daikin Park in a matchup that pits the AL West leaders against baseball's second-worst team.

Houston enters as heavy favourites at -132, looking to bounce back after dropping Tuesday's opener 6-1 to a Rockies squad that sits just six losses away from the century mark.

With veteran Kyle Freeland taking the mound for Colorado against Houston's Jason Alexander, the Astros need this win to maintain their slim 1.5-game division lead over Seattle.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 55% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros -235 Moneyline Win % 55 % 45 % Colorado Rockies +210 Houston Astros: 55% win probability Strong AL West position at 73-60 (.549 winning percentage)

Balanced offensive production with 565 runs scored

Solid recent form with 2-3 record in last 5 games (WLLWW) Colorado Rockies: 45% win probability Worst record in baseball at 38-95 (.286 winning percentage)

Terrible run differential with 845 runs allowed vs 497 scored

Poor recent form going 1-4 in last 5 games (LWLLL)

Astros vs. Rockies Odds

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The struggling Rockies roll into Houston on Thursday afternoon, sitting just six losses away from the dreaded 100-loss mark and facing an Astros team that can't afford to drop games against weak opponents with the Mariners breathing down their necks in the AL West.

Kyle Freeland gets the nod for Colorado despite his rough 3-13 record and 5.31 ERA, though the veteran lefty has actually been more effective on the road this season with a 4.56 ERA in 13 starts away from Coors Field.

Houston counters with Jason Alexander, who's been a pleasant surprise as a spot starter with the Astros winning all five of his recent outings, even if his 5.59 home ERA raises some questions about Thursday's matchup.

The big storyline remains Yordan Alvarez's return to the lineup after nearly three months on the shelf, giving Houston's offense a massive boost just as they need it most in the division race.

Colorado showed some fight in Tuesday's 6-1 upset win behind solid pitching from Tanner Gordon, but this Rockies squad has been brutal on the road all season, hitting just .209 away from home.

With Seattle lurking just 1.5 games back, these are exactly the types of games Houston needs to take care of business against inferior opponents if they want to claim their eighth division title in nine years.

Key stats 1 Houston leads the AL West at 73-60 (.549), holding a slim one-game edge over Seattle 2 The Astros average 4.25 runs per game, ranking among the more conservative offenses in the American League 3 Colorado sits dead last in the NL West at 38-95 (.286), already 39 games back of division-leading Los Angeles 4 The Rockies allow 6.35 runs per game, the worst defensive mark in all of baseball

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies form Houston Astros Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 28, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 27, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 1 Houston Astros Aug 24, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 2 Houston Astros Aug 23, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 8 : 9 Houston Astros Aug 22, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 10 Houston Astros Colorado Rockies Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 27, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 24, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 23, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 5 Colorado Rockies

