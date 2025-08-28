MLB Best Bets Today August 28: Expert Picks Target Pitching Mismatches

Boston enters this series finale with serious momentum, winning their last two games and five of their last six overall.

Garrett Crochet gets the ball for the Red Sox and has been outstanding with a 2.38 ERA and dominant 207 strikeouts in 166.1 innings.

Baltimore's Cade Povich has struggled mightily this season with a 5.13 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 86 innings of work.

The Orioles have been a massive disappointment this year, sitting in the basement of the AL East at 60-72.

Boston holds the top wild card spot and can't afford to let up, while Baltimore has little to play for in this getaway day matchup.