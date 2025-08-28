Mets vs Marlins Prediction: Wild Card Push Drives Best Bets - August 28

The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Citi Field as both NL East clubs find themselves heading in opposite directions late in the season.

New York sits firmly in wild card position at 71-61 and has won three of their last four series, while Miami has fallen out of playoff contention at 62-70 after losing seven straight series.

With the Mets holding a 4-2 season advantage over the Marlins and needing every win to secure their postseason spot, this four-game series opener presents a clear contrast between a team fighting for October and one playing out the string.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 73% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -250 Moneyline Win % 73 % 27 % Miami Marlins +220 New York Mets: 73% win probability Superior divisional standing at 2nd place vs Miami's 3rd place in NL East (72-61 record vs 62-71)

Strong recent momentum with WWWLW form compared to Miami's inconsistent LLWWL streak

Better run differential at +64 (618 runs scored, 554 allowed) showing balanced offensive and defensive production Miami Marlins: 27% win probability Poor overall record at 62-71 (.466 winning percentage) places them 10 games behind the Mets

Negative run differential of -83 (567 runs scored, 650 allowed) indicates struggling pitching staff

Recent inconsistency with LLWWL form shows inability to string together quality performances

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Mets vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Mets enter this NL East clash riding momentum from a dominant series against Philadelphia, where their offense exploded for 19 runs across two games, while Miami limps into Queens having lost seven straight series and fallen out of playoff contention entirely.

New York sits firmly in wild card position but can't afford many slip-ups with Cincinnati breathing down their necks, making this four-game set against a struggling Marlins squad exactly what they need.

Miami's pitching situation looks dicey with starter Janson Junk battling arm discomfort and sporting a bloated 5.86 ERA in August, while the Marlins have managed just a .225 batting average over their last 10 games.

The Mets counter with Clay Holmes, who despite some inconsistency has been solid in three of his last four outings, and they'll lean on an offense that's been absolutely raking lately with Francisco Lindor leading the charge.

Miami's bullpen has been a disaster with a 5.16 ERA over the past 10 days, which could spell trouble if Junk can't provide length in what feels like a must-win situation for the Marlins' fading season.

This series opener has all the makings of a statement game for New York, who've already taken four of six meetings against Miami this year and desperately need to keep pace in a crowded wild card race.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 2nd in the NL East at 72-61 (.541), 10 games ahead of Miami 2 Miami Marlins are 3rd in the NL East at 62-71 (.466), sitting 19 games behind division leaders Philadelphia 3 The Mets have scored 64 more runs than they've allowed (618 for, 554 against) while Miami has been outscored by 83 runs (567 for, 650 against) 4 New York enters with strong recent form at 4-1 in their last 5 games (WWWLW) compared to Miami's 2-3 stretch (LLWWL)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins form New York Mets Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 27, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 6 New York Mets Aug 26, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 5 : 6 New York Mets Aug 25, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 13 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 23, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 9 New York Mets Miami Marlins Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 Atlanta Braves 12 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 26, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 25, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 24, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins

Betting on the MLB?