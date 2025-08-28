Phillies vs Braves Prediction: Best Betting Picks & Stats For August 28

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Atlanta Braves to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night as they look to bounce back from a tough three-game sweep at the hands of the Mets.

With the Phillies clinging to a four-game lead atop the NL East and the Braves sitting 15 games back, this matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions despite Atlanta winning five of their last eight games.

The pitching duel between struggling starters Cal Quantrill (4-11, 5.51 ERA) and Aaron Nola (2-7, 6.52 ERA) could prove decisive in what shapes up as a competitive interleague battle.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 51% chance of defeating the Phillies. Pre-game probabilities Philadelphia Phillies -188 Moneyline Win % 49 % 51 % Atlanta Braves +165 Philadelphia Phillies: 49% win probability Struggling recent form with three losses in last five games (LLLWW)

Division lead under pressure from surging Mets just four games back

Home field advantage negated by recent inconsistent play at Citizens Bank Park Atlanta Braves: 51% win probability Strong recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WWLWL form)

Balanced offensive attack averaging 4.5 runs per game (594 runs in 133 games)

Road warrior mentality as the away team against divisional rival

Phillies vs. Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Phillies return home to Citizens Bank Park hoping to bounce back after getting swept by the Mets on the road, while the Braves roll into town having won five of their last eight games and fresh off taking two of three from Miami.

Both starting pitchers present concerns for bettors, with Philadelphia's Aaron Nola posting a brutal 6.52 ERA this season and Cal Quantrill struggling since Atlanta claimed him off waivers from Miami.

Quantrill has been particularly rough against the Phillies, surrendering 10 runs across just 7.1 innings in two previous starts against them this year.

Despite sitting 15 games back in the NL East, Atlanta has shown life at the plate in August with a .251 average and has hit .271 against Philadelphia in their nine meetings this season.

The Phillies maintain their division lead but need to get back on track at home, where they've been solid at 42-22 but Nola has posted an even worse 6.67 ERA in his five home starts.

With both starters struggling mightily and Philadelphia's offense ranking third in the majors in batting average, runs could come in bunches at Citizens Bank Park.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia sits 1st in NL East at 76-57 (.571) while Atlanta ranks 4th at 61-72 (.459) 2 The Phillies lead the season series with a 15-game advantage over Atlanta in divisional standings 3 Philadelphia has outscored opponents by 84 runs (625 for, 541 against) compared to Atlanta's minus-2 run differential (594 for, 596 against) 4 Atlanta's recent form shows inconsistency at 3-2 in last 5 games (WWLWL) while Philadelphia has struggled lately at 2-3 (LLLWW)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves form Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 27, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 0 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 26, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 5 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 25, 2025 New York Mets 13 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 24, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 23, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 6 Philadelphia Phillies Atlanta Braves Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 12 Atlanta Braves Aug 26, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves

