Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 29

The Boston Red Sox host the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on Friday night, with Boston sitting 15 games ahead in the standings and looking to continue their playoff push against a Pirates squad that has managed just 59 wins through 134 games.

Pittsburgh's offensive woes are glaring - they rank dead last in MLB with just 3.6 runs per game and a woeful .234 team batting average, while Boston's potent lineup has been one of the league's most productive at 4.96 runs per contest.

With Kyle Harrison taking the mound for Boston against Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows, the Red Sox enter as heavy -182 favourites in what appears to be a mismatch between a contender and a rebuilding club.

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Boston Red Sox vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 62.5% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox -106 Moneyline Win % 62.5 % 37.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates -110 Boston Red Sox: 62.5% win probability Strong offensive production with 668 runs scored, ranking 3rd in their division

Superior winning percentage at .556 compared to Pirates' .437

Hot recent form going 4-1 in their last 5 games (WWWWL) Pittsburgh Pirates: 37.5% win probability Struggling offense with only 484 runs scored, lowest in the NL Central

Poor road performance as part of 59-76 overall record

Inconsistent recent form at 2-3 in last 5 games (LWWLW)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Red Sox enter this Friday night clash at Fenway riding a strong offensive wave, averaging nearly five runs per game and sitting comfortably above .500 at 74-60, while Pittsburgh limps into Boston with the league's worst offense at just 3.6 runs per contest.

Kyle Harrison takes the mound for Boston with a 4.50 ERA but boasts solid strikeout numbers, facing off against Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows, who's struggled to a 2-4 record and 4.20 ERA in limited action this season.

The stark contrast in offensive firepower tells the story here - Boston's lineup has mashed 161 homers compared to Pittsburgh's measly 97, with the Red Sox ranking fourth in runs scored while the Pirates sit dead last.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff has been respectable with a 3.93 ERA, but their anemic offense has left them 15 games under .500 and fighting an uphill battle against a Red Sox team that's been one of baseball's better home clubs.

Boston's bullpen has been shaky at times with 23 blown saves, but they'll likely get plenty of run support against a Pirates offense that's managed just a .234 team batting average.

This matchup screams Red Sox dominance on paper, with Pittsburgh's offensive struggles likely to continue in the unfriendly confines of Fenway Park against a Boston team still pushing for playoff positioning.

Key stats 1 Boston sits 3rd in the American League at .556 (75-60), 16 games above .500 with strong offensive output at 668 runs scored 2 Pittsburgh ranks 13th in the National League at .437 (59-76), struggling offensively with just 484 runs scored - lowest among all NL teams 3 The Red Sox have won 4 straight games (WWWWL recent form) while the Pirates alternate wins and losses (LWWLW) 4 Boston's run differential sits at +108 (668 scored, 560 allowed) compared to Pittsburgh's -68 (484 scored, 552 allowed)

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates form Boston Red Sox Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 28, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 27, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 26, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 0 : 5 Boston Red Sox Aug 25, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 24, 2025 New York Yankees 7 : 2 Boston Red Sox Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 28, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 4 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 27, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 1 : 2 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 26, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 8 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 25, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 6 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 24, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Betting on the MLB?