White Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Stats - August 29

The New York Yankees travel to Rate Field on Friday night for what looks like a classic mismatch on paper, with the red-hot visitors sitting 25 games ahead of the struggling Chicago White Sox in the standings.

Despite the lopsided records, this divisional clash presents solid betting value with the Yankees priced at -144 favourites while Chicago offers plus money at +120 for desperate backers.

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for New York against Shane Smith in what could be a pivotal game for the Yankees' playoff positioning as they look to maintain momentum against baseball's worst offensive unit.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 70.5% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +185 Moneyline Win % 29.5 % 70.5 % New York Yankees -220 Chicago White Sox: 29.5% win probability Worst record in the AL at 48-86 (.358 winning percentage)

Porous pitching staff allowing 611 runs, fourth-most in the American League

Inconsistent recent form with just two wins in their last five games (LLLWW) New York Yankees: 70.5% win probability Superior offensive production with 702 runs scored compared to Chicago's 528

Strong recent momentum riding a five-game winning streak (WWWWW)

Better run differential at +125 versus Chicago's -83, indicating consistent competitiveness

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Moneyline Bet now +185 Bet now -220

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees head into Chicago carrying the weight of playoff expectations while the White Sox limp toward the finish line of another disappointing season, with New York sitting 25 games ahead in the standings.

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for his former team, bringing a solid 3.78 ERA and over 1,300 career strikeouts against a White Sox offense that ranks dead last in the majors with just 3.94 runs per game.

New York's bats have been the story all year, leading baseball with 5.2 runs per contest and 225 home runs, a stark contrast to Chicago's anemic .234 team batting average.

The White Sox bullpen continues to be a nightmare, converting just 45.9% of save opportunities this season, while their defense has been equally shaky with a .982 fielding percentage.

Shane Smith gets the start for Chicago, facing a Yankees lineup that has tagged opposing pitching for 692 runs and maintains a respectable .331 on-base percentage.

This matchup feels like a mismatch on paper, with the Yankees looking to keep pace in a competitive AL East race while the White Sox simply try to avoid further embarrassment at Rate Field.

Key stats 1 The White Sox sit dead last in the AL Central at 48-86 (.358), 38 games behind division leader Detroit 2 Chicago has been outscored 611-528 this season, posting a -83 run differential that ranks worst in the American League 3 The Yankees are 74-60 (.552) and third in the AL East, 4 games back of Toronto for the division lead 4 New York leads the majors in runs scored with 702, while the White Sox rank 14th in the AL with just 528 runs

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 28, 2025 New York Yankees 10 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 27, 2025 Kansas City Royals 12 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 26, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 25, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 28, 2025 Chicago White Sox 4 : 10 New York Yankees Aug 27, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 11 New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 25, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 10 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

