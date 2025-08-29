Reds vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - August 29

The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Friday night as both teams battle for their postseason lives with the Reds clinging to wildcard hopes 4.5 games behind the Mets while the Cardinals look to snap a concerning two-game road skid.

Matthew Liberatore takes the mound for St. Louis carrying troubling road form after surrendering 10 runs across his last three away starts, facing Cincinnati's Zack Littell who has been far more reliable at home despite his 0-2 record and 6.55 ERA against the Cardinals historically.

With Cincinnati winning three of the last five meetings and both offenses struggling recently, this NL Central showdown could hinge on which starter can limit the damage in what projects as a low-scoring affair.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 52% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds -125 Moneyline Win % 52 % 48 % St. Louis Cardinals +110 Cincinnati Reds: 52% win probability Better defensive consistency allowing 563 runs compared to Cardinals' 622

Superior recent offensive production with 597 runs scored vs Cardinals' 588

Home field advantage in a tight NL Central division race St. Louis Cardinals: 48% win probability Struggling run prevention giving up 622 runs, 59 more than the Reds

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games (WLLWL)

Road challenges as visiting team against division rival with playoff implications

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals limp into Cincinnati riding a brutal stretch that's seen them drop five of their last seven games, with their playoff dreams all but extinguished at 65-69.

Meanwhile, the Reds sit just 4.5 games back of a wild card spot but desperately need to turn things around after getting swept by the Dodgers to follow up a series loss to Arizona.

Matthew Liberatore takes the hill for St. Louis coming off a rough patch where he's surrendered 10 runs across his last three starts, including a four-run beating by Tampa Bay in just 4.1 innings.

Cincinnati counters with Zack Littell, who owns a respectable 3.62 ERA but has struggled historically against the Cardinals with an 0-2 record and 6.55 ERA in five career meetings.

The offensive numbers tell a tale of two middling clubs, with both teams hovering around the league average in most categories, though Elly De La Cruz continues to be the Reds' most dynamic threat with 19 homers and 77 RBI.

With Great American Ball Park hosting what could be a pivotal series for Cincinnati's postseason hopes, the pressure falls squarely on the home club to capitalize against a Cardinals squad that's lost three of four on the road.

Key stats 1 The Reds sit 3rd in NL Central at 68-66 (.507), while the Cardinals are 4th at 66-69 (.489) 2 Cincinnati has scored 597 runs and allowed 563 this season, compared to St. Louis' 588 runs scored and 622 allowed 3 The Reds have a +34 run differential versus the Cardinals' -34 mark 4 St. Louis enters on a mixed WLLWL recent form, while Cincinnati shows LLLWL over their last five games

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 28, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 27, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 26, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 7 : 0 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 : 1 Cincinnati Reds St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 28, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 27, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 26, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 25, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 24, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals

