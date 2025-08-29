Guardians vs Mariners Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 29

The Seattle Mariners head to Progressive Field on Friday looking to extend their playoff push against a Cleveland Guardians team fighting to reach .500 at the season's crucial stage.

George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle with a solid 3.53 ERA as the Mariners carry momentum from their strong 72-62 record, while Logan Allen counters for Cleveland despite his higher 4.55 ERA.

With Seattle favoured at -122 despite playing on the road, this matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions as the regular season winds down.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Seattle Mariners matchup, our predictive model gives the Guardians a 58.5% chance of defeating the Mariners. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians +135 Moneyline Win % 58.5 % 41.5 % Seattle Mariners -154 Cleveland Guardians: 58.5% win probability Strong defensive fundamentals with a runs-allowed rate of 4.27 per game (508 runs in 132 games)

Balanced offensive approach averaging 3.85 runs per game despite playing fewer games than most teams

Solid recent momentum with wins in their last three games showing WWLLL form Seattle Mariners: 41.5% win probability Poor run prevention allowing 4.41 runs per game (591 runs allowed in 134 games)

Inconsistent recent form with alternating wins and losses in their last five games (WLWWL)

Below .500 road performance struggles as evidenced by their 72-62 record despite strong offensive numbers

Guardians vs. Mariners Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners preview

The Mariners roll into Cleveland sitting six games above .500 and looking to keep pace in what's been a competitive American League wild card race, while the Guardians find themselves at the .500 mark desperately needing wins down the stretch.

Seattle's offense has been middling at best this season, ranking 11th in runs per game at 4.6, but they've gotten solid production from their pitching staff with a 3.97 ERA that's kept them in most games.

George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle with a respectable 3.53 career ERA and strong command, having walked just 90 batters while striking out 581 in his professional career.

The Guardians counter with Logan Allen, who's struggled with consistency throughout his career and brings a concerning 4.55 ERA and 1.464 WHIP into this crucial home start.

Cleveland's offense has been one of the league's worst this season, managing just 3.85 runs per game and ranking 28th in baseball, which puts enormous pressure on their pitching to keep games close.

With both teams' bullpens showing decent save percentages but some vulnerability in high-leverage spots, this shapes up as a game where the starting pitchers could determine the outcome early.

Key stats 1 Cleveland sits 3rd in AL Central with 66-66 record (.500), 12 games behind division leader Detroit 2 Seattle holds 2nd in AL West at 72-62 (.537), trailing Houston by 2 games in the division race 3 Mariners have scored 108 more runs than Cleveland this season (616 vs 508), showing superior offensive output 4 Cleveland's recent form shows concern with WWLLL over last 5 games, while Seattle sits at WLWWL

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners form Cleveland Guardians Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 27, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 3 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 26, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 0 : 3 Cleveland Guardians Aug 25, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 9 : 0 Cleveland Guardians Aug 24, 2025 Texas Rangers 5 : 0 Cleveland Guardians Aug 23, 2025 Texas Rangers 10 : 0 Cleveland Guardians Seattle Mariners Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 4 Seattle Mariners Aug 27, 2025 San Diego Padres 7 : 6 Seattle Mariners Aug 26, 2025 San Diego Padres 6 : 9 Seattle Mariners Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 4 : 11 Seattle Mariners Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 2 : 1 Seattle Mariners

