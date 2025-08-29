Rockies vs Cubs Prediction: Coors Field Total & Expert Picks - August 30

Bradley Gibbs

Last Updated: 29 August, 2025

Rockies vs Cubs Prediction: Coors Field Total & Expert Picks - August 30

The Chicago Cubs travel to Coors Field on Friday night where they'll face a Colorado Rockies team desperately searching for bright spots in what has been a dismal 38-95 season.

With Chicago sitting at 76-57 and firmly in playoff contention, the Cubs enter as heavy favourites at -160, but the thin air of Denver and German Marquez's veteran presence on the mound could make this more competitive than the odds suggest.

The Cubs' solid 3.83 team ERA will be tested in baseball's most hitter-friendly ballpark, while Colorado looks to capitalize on their home field advantage against a Chicago squad that has surrendered 165 home runs this season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win?

For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 72% chance of defeating the Rockies.

Pre-game probabilities

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies

Moneyline

Win %

28%

72%

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies: 28% win probability

  • MLB's worst record at 38-96 (.284 winning percentage)
  • Defensive struggles allowing 849 runs against, most in baseball
  • Poor recent form losing 4 of last 5 games including 3 straight losses

Chicago Cubs: 72% win probability

  • Strong offensive production with 656 runs scored, ranking 4th in National League
  • Solid pitching staff allowing just 543 runs against, 2nd best in National League
  • Recent momentum with winning 5 of last 7 games based on form analysis

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge.

Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Colorado RockiesChicago Cubs
Moneyline

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs arrive in Denver looking to extend their impressive run as they sit 19 games above .500, while Colorado faces another uphill battle in what's been a lost season at 38-95.

Chicago's offense has been steady if unspectacular, averaging 4.9 runs per game behind 179 home runs, but they'll need to capitalize on Coors Field's hitter-friendly confines against a Rockies pitching staff that's allowed the most runs in baseball.

Rookie Cade Horton takes the mound for Chicago with a solid 2.90 ERA through 93 innings, facing veteran German Marquez who's struggled with a 4.53 career ERA and has been battling inconsistency all season.

The Rockies have struck out more than any team except one this year, which could play right into Horton's hands as he's shown excellent command with his 2.85 FIP.

Colorado's bullpen has been particularly unreliable, converting just 54.3% of save opportunities compared to Chicago's much steadier 70% save rate.

With the Cubs chasing playoff positioning and the Rockies playing out the string, motivation could be a significant factor in this late-August matchup at altitude.

Key stats

1

Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 38-96 (.284), 38 games behind division-leading Dodgers

2

Cubs hold second place in NL Central at 76-58 (.567), just seven games behind division-leading Milwaukee

3

Rockies have been outscored by 349 runs this season (500 scored, 849 allowed) - worst goal differential in MLB

4

Chicago has scored 656 runs while allowing 543 - a positive 113 run differential that ranks among NL's better marks

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs form

Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
Latest matches
L
L
W
L
L
Victories
1/5 (20%)
Defeats
4/5 (80%)
Aug 28, 2025
Houston Astros4:3Colorado Rockies
Aug 28, 2025
Houston Astros4:0Colorado Rockies
Aug 27, 2025
Houston Astros1:6Colorado Rockies
Aug 24, 2025
Pittsburgh Pirates4:0Colorado Rockies
Aug 21, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers9:5Colorado Rockies
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs
Latest matches
L
L
L
W
W
Victories
2/5 (40%)
Defeats
3/5 (60%)
Aug 28, 2025
San Francisco Giants4:3Chicago Cubs
Aug 28, 2025
San Francisco Giants12:3Chicago Cubs
Aug 27, 2025
San Francisco Giants5:2Chicago Cubs
Aug 24, 2025
Los Angeles Angels3:4Chicago Cubs
Aug 24, 2025
Los Angeles Angels1:12Chicago Cubs

Betting on the MLB?

Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.