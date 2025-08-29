Rockies vs Cubs Prediction: Coors Field Total & Expert Picks - August 30

The Chicago Cubs travel to Coors Field on Friday night where they'll face a Colorado Rockies team desperately searching for bright spots in what has been a dismal 38-95 season.

With Chicago sitting at 76-57 and firmly in playoff contention, the Cubs enter as heavy favourites at -160, but the thin air of Denver and German Marquez's veteran presence on the mound could make this more competitive than the odds suggest.

The Cubs' solid 3.83 team ERA will be tested in baseball's most hitter-friendly ballpark, while Colorado looks to capitalize on their home field advantage against a Chicago squad that has surrendered 165 home runs this season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 72% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +196 Moneyline Win % 28 % 72 % Chicago Cubs -220 Colorado Rockies: 28% win probability MLB's worst record at 38-96 (.284 winning percentage)

Defensive struggles allowing 849 runs against, most in baseball

Poor recent form losing 4 of last 5 games including 3 straight losses Chicago Cubs: 72% win probability Strong offensive production with 656 runs scored, ranking 4th in National League

Solid pitching staff allowing just 543 runs against, 2nd best in National League

Recent momentum with winning 5 of last 7 games based on form analysis

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs arrive in Denver looking to extend their impressive run as they sit 19 games above .500, while Colorado faces another uphill battle in what's been a lost season at 38-95.

Chicago's offense has been steady if unspectacular, averaging 4.9 runs per game behind 179 home runs, but they'll need to capitalize on Coors Field's hitter-friendly confines against a Rockies pitching staff that's allowed the most runs in baseball.

Rookie Cade Horton takes the mound for Chicago with a solid 2.90 ERA through 93 innings, facing veteran German Marquez who's struggled with a 4.53 career ERA and has been battling inconsistency all season.

The Rockies have struck out more than any team except one this year, which could play right into Horton's hands as he's shown excellent command with his 2.85 FIP.

Colorado's bullpen has been particularly unreliable, converting just 54.3% of save opportunities compared to Chicago's much steadier 70% save rate.

With the Cubs chasing playoff positioning and the Rockies playing out the string, motivation could be a significant factor in this late-August matchup at altitude.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 38-96 (.284), 38 games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 Cubs hold second place in NL Central at 76-58 (.567), just seven games behind division-leading Milwaukee 3 Rockies have been outscored by 349 runs this season (500 scored, 849 allowed) - worst goal differential in MLB 4 Chicago has scored 656 runs while allowing 543 - a positive 113 run differential that ranks among NL's better marks

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs form Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 27, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 24, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 5 Colorado Rockies Chicago Cubs Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 12 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 27, 2025 San Francisco Giants 5 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 12 Chicago Cubs

