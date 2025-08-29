Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Snell's Hot Streak & Betting Stats - August 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a series opener that could seal another NL West Division crown for the defending World Series champions.

With Blake Snell (3-2, 1.38 ERA) taking the mound at Dodger Stadium against Arizona's struggling Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.13 ERA), the pitching matchup heavily favours the surging Dodgers.

Arizona enters this series playing spoiler after missing the playoffs entirely, while LA looks to maintain their multi-game division lead with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 75% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -195 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Arizona Diamondbacks +165 Los Angeles Dodgers: 75% win probability Superior offensive production (694 runs scored vs Arizona's 667)

Strong run differential advantage (+108 compared to Arizona's +10)

Better divisional positioning (77-57 record, first in NL West) Arizona Diamondbacks: 25% win probability Poor recent form with three losses in last five games (WWLLL)

Struggling pitching staff allowing 657 runs, 147 more than LA

Below .500 record at 66-69, sitting fourth in competitive NL West

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Dodgers return home sitting comfortably atop the NL West while Arizona plays out a disappointing season that saw them fall from divisional round participants to also-rans in just one year.

Friday's pitching matchup tells the story of two seasons heading in opposite directions, with Blake Snell's dominant 0.90 ERA at Dodger Stadium this year standing in stark contrast to Zac Gallen's struggles both overall and specifically in LA, where he's winless in five career starts.

Gallen got roughed up for 10 hits in less than six innings during his only visit to Chavez Ravine this season, part of a campaign where he's surrendered 26 home runs and posted a bloated 5.13 ERA.

The Dodgers took two of three when these teams met earlier this year at Dodger Stadium, and they've been clicking lately with four wins in their last six games to fend off San Diego's brief challenge for the division lead.

Arizona managed a series split with Milwaukee in their most recent action, but they'll need more than Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s hot bat to slow down a Dodgers offense that ranks second in baseball with 5.18 runs per game.

With Max Muncy still sidelined and both teams dealing with bullpen injuries, this opener could hinge on how long each starter can stay effective in what shapes up as a crucial early test for Arizona's fading playoff hopes.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit 1st in NL West at 77-57 (.575), 11 games ahead of Arizona who ranks 4th at 66-69 (.489) 2 Dodgers have scored 694 runs while allowing 586, a +108 run differential compared to Arizona's +10 (667 scored, 657 allowed) 3 Arizona enters on a cold streak with three losses in their last five games (WWLLL), while LA is hot with four wins in five (WWWWL) 4 The 11-game gap between these teams represents the largest division lead among any NL West matchup this season

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 28, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 27, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 26, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 0 : 7 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 28, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 27, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 26, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 9 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 25, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks

