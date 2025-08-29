MLB Best Bets Friday: Rangers-A's Over 10.5 Leads Expert Picks Aug 29

MLB action heats up Friday with 15 games featuring several high-value betting spots our experts are targeting.
Rangers vs Athletics leads the charge with a clear over play at 10.5 runs, while the Dodgers host Arizona with Blake Snell as a home favorite worth backing at short odds.
From NL East showdowns to AL West battles, we've identified the sharpest angles and most profitable picks across tonight's slate.
MLB best bets
@
|6:40 PM
@
|6:45 PM
@
|7:07 PM
@
|7:10 PM
@
|10:10 PM
Reds vs. Cardinals betting tips
The Reds have won three of their last five home games while the Cardinals have struggled on the road, losing three of their last four away contests.
Cincinnati holds a clear pitching advantage with Zack Littell facing struggling Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore, who has surrendered 10 runs over his last three road starts.
Littell has been solid at home this season, allowing just four runs across his last three home starts, which should help contain a Cardinals offense that has averaged only 3.67 runs per game recently.
The Cardinals are batting just .247 against right-handed pitching and face a pitcher who has performed significantly better in home starts than away games.
With the Reds still fighting for their playoff lives while the Cardinals have struggled to maintain consistency, Cincinnati represents solid value at home.
Phillies vs. Braves betting tips
Both starting pitchers have shown strong recent form, with Ranger Suarez coming off a dominant performance where he threw seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against Washington.
Bryce Elder has improved significantly in August despite his overall ERA, and both teams have seen the under hit consistently in recent matchups between these clubs.
The Phillies were just swept by the Mets and may struggle to generate immediate offensive momentum against a pitcher who has been better in his recent outings.
Atlanta has seen the under cash in 62 of their 133 games this season, while Philadelphia has gone under in 68 of 133 games, indicating both teams trend toward lower-scoring affairs.
With Suarez pitching well at home and the Phillies looking to rebound after offensive struggles, this total appears set too high for what should be a pitcher-friendly contest.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers betting tips
The Blue Jays have been exceptional at home this season with a 44-22 record, the best home mark in baseball, and they're facing one of the league's hottest road teams.
Shane Bieber is making just his second start of the season for Toronto after a strong debut where he allowed only one earned run over six innings, bringing elite talent to the mound.
Milwaukee's recent road success meets Toronto's dominant home form in what represents a clash between baseball's best road team and best home team in 2025.
The Blue Jays took two of three games when these teams last met in Toronto, showing they can compete with the Brewers even when Milwaukee was playing their best baseball.
With a 3.5-game lead in the AL East and momentum from recent strong play, Toronto is well-positioned to defend home field against a quality opponent.
Guardians vs. Mariners betting tips
Both lineups have shown strong offensive numbers against the opposing starters, with Cleveland hitting .366 with a .565 slugging percentage against George Kirby historically.
Kirby has struggled on the road this season with a 5.08 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in eight road appearances, while Logan Allen just surrendered nine runs including three home runs in his last outing.
The over went 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings between these teams, establishing a clear trend toward high-scoring games in this matchup.
Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored at 4.60 per game and has been more productive at the plate this season, while Cleveland should bounce back offensively at home.
Neither starter figures to work deep into the game based on recent form, which will put pressure on both bullpens and create additional scoring opportunities throughout the contest.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips
Blake Snell has been outstanding at Dodger Stadium this season, posting a microscopic 0.90 ERA in four home starts while going 3-0 in those appearances.
Zac Gallen has struggled significantly at Dodger Stadium throughout his career, going 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA, including a loss earlier this season where he surrendered 10 hits in just 5.2 innings.
The Dodgers have already taken two of three games from Arizona this season in Los Angeles, showing they match up well against the Diamondbacks at home.
Arizona is playing out the string with little to gain, while Los Angeles is protecting their lead in the NL West and building momentum for October.
With Snell's dominant home form and the Dodgers' superior talent and motivation, Los Angeles should handle a disappointing Diamondbacks team that has underperformed expectations all season.
