MLB Best Bets Friday: Rangers-A's Over 10.5 Leads Expert Picks Aug 29

The Reds have won three of their last five home games while the Cardinals have struggled on the road, losing three of their last four away contests.

Cincinnati holds a clear pitching advantage with Zack Littell facing struggling Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore, who has surrendered 10 runs over his last three road starts.

Littell has been solid at home this season, allowing just four runs across his last three home starts, which should help contain a Cardinals offense that has averaged only 3.67 runs per game recently.

The Cardinals are batting just .247 against right-handed pitching and face a pitcher who has performed significantly better in home starts than away games.

With the Reds still fighting for their playoff lives while the Cardinals have struggled to maintain consistency, Cincinnati represents solid value at home.