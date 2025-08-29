Mets vs Marlins Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 29

The Miami Marlins (62-71) travel to Citi Field on Friday evening where they'll face the New York Mets (72-61) in a clash between teams heading in opposite directions as September approaches.

Miami enters as +132 underdogs despite sending promising young arm Eury Perez (career 3.29 ERA) to the mound against veteran David Peterson, who's struggled with consistency this season.

With the Mets fighting for playoff positioning and the Marlins playing spoiler down the stretch, this matchup offers solid betting value on both sides of a tight total set at 8.5 runs.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Mets vs Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 56% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -170 Moneyline Win % 44 % 56 % Miami Marlins +144 New York Mets: 44% win probability Inconsistent recent performance with alternating results (LWWWL shows lack of sustained momentum)

Higher run differential deficit compared to opponent (-61 vs Marlins' -80, but trending worse)

Lower win percentage at .537 compared to division expectations despite 72-62 record Miami Marlins: 56% win probability Better recent form with 2-3 record in last five games (WLLWW vs LWWWL)

More efficient offense relative to defensive struggles (574 runs scored vs 654 allowed, but Mets allow 561 runs)

Slight positional advantage as road team against struggling home club (Mets 2-3 in recent form)

Mets vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Marlins head into Queens carrying the weight of a disappointing 62-71 record, but they'll hand the ball to Eury Perez, whose 3.29 ERA and solid 6.5 hits per nine innings suggest Miami might have found something in the young right-hander.

New York sits comfortably above .500 at 72-61, riding a balanced offensive attack that ranks 10th in runs per game while David Peterson takes the mound with his 3.86 career ERA and tendency to work deep into games.

The Mets' pitching staff has been notably stingy this season, ranking 11th in baseball with just 4.23 runs allowed per nine innings, a stark contrast to Miami's struggling 4.58 team ERA that ranks 25th in the majors.

Miami's offense has been their Achilles heel all season, managing just 4.3 runs per game while striking out over 1,000 times, though they've shown flashes with 128 home runs despite their .249 team average.

The bullpen battle could prove decisive, with both teams struggling in save situations - the Mets converting just 61% of their chances while Miami sits slightly better at 62.7%.

This late-season matchup carries extra weight for New York as they push toward October, while Miami looks to play spoiler and build momentum for what they hope will be a brighter 2026 campaign.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 2nd in NL East at 72-62 (.537), 5 games behind Philadelphia 2 Miami sits 3rd in NL East at 63-71 (.470), 9 games behind the Mets 3 New York has scored 61 more runs than Miami this season (622 vs 574) 4 The Marlins have allowed 93 more runs than the Mets (654 vs 561)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins form New York Mets Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 28, 2025 Miami Marlins 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 27, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 6 New York Mets Aug 26, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 5 : 6 New York Mets Aug 25, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 13 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Miami Marlins Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 28, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Miami Marlins Aug 27, 2025 Atlanta Braves 12 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 26, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 25, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 24, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 3 : 5 Miami Marlins

Betting on the MLB?