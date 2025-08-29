Giants vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 29

The Baltimore Orioles travel west to Oracle Park on Friday night looking to keep their season alive against a Giants team fighting for relevance in a disappointing campaign.

Both clubs sit well below .500 with San Francisco (65-68) holding home field advantage over Baltimore (60-73), but the pitching matchup between Dean Kremer and Robbie Ray creates intriguing value spots for bettors.

With the Orioles entering as +150 road underdogs despite their superior offensive numbers, this late-season clash offers sharp angles on both the moneyline and total.

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Giants vs Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 57.5% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -154 Moneyline Win % 42.5 % 57.5 % Baltimore Orioles +135 San Francisco Giants: 42.5% win probability Below .500 record at 66-68 despite recent five-game winning streak

Weaker run production with just 551 runs scored in 134 games

Defensive concerns allowing 548 runs, creating tight margin for error in close games Baltimore Orioles: 57.5% win probability Road performance advantage with stronger offensive output (574 runs scored vs Giants' 551)

Better situational hitting despite struggles, averaging 4.28 runs per game

Recent momentum building with last game victory breaking four-game losing streak

Giants vs. Orioles Odds

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Orioles head to Oracle Park carrying the weight of a disappointing season, sitting at 60-73 and well out of playoff contention, but they'll face a Giants squad that isn't faring much better at 65-68.

Baltimore's offense has been feast or famine this year, managing just a .240 team average while striking out over 1,150 times, though they've shown some pop with 159 home runs despite their struggles.

Dean Kremer takes the ball for the O's with a 4.26 career ERA, and he'll need to contain a Giants lineup that's been equally inconsistent, batting just .233 as a team but drawing walks at a solid clip.

San Francisco counters with Robbie Ray, whose 3.87 career ERA and strong strikeout rate give the home side a slight edge on the mound in what should be a pitcher-friendly environment at Oracle Park.

The Giants' bullpen has been more reliable than Baltimore's, with their relievers posting better numbers across the board, which could prove crucial in a tight late-inning situation.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this matchup comes down to which club can piece together enough offense against quality pitching in the Bay Area's notoriously tricky conditions.

Key stats 1 San Francisco Giants sit 8th in the National League with a 66-68 record, 11 games behind division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Baltimore Orioles rank 14th in the American League at 60-74, placing last in the competitive AL East 3 Giants have scored 551 runs while allowing 548, maintaining a slight positive run differential of +3 4 Orioles struggle defensively with 574 runs scored against 654 allowed, creating a concerning -80 run differential

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles form San Francisco Giants Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 28, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 28, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 12 San Francisco Giants Aug 27, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 5 San Francisco Giants Aug 24, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 28, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 27, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 26, 2025 Boston Red Sox 5 : 0 Baltimore Orioles Aug 25, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 24, 2025 Houston Astros 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles

