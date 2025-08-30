White Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Best Bets & Under Value - August 30

The New York Yankees head to Rate Field on Saturday looking to continue their recent hot streak against a Chicago White Sox team that owns the second-best run line record in MLB despite ranking 26th in runs scored.

New York enters 7-3 over their last ten games with their offense coming to life, while rookie Cam Schlittler has been dealing on the mound with just one total run allowed in his last three starts combined.

Chicago counters with Shane Smith, who shut out Kansas City over seven frames in his last outing, as the White Sox seek to leverage their strong home pitching numbers against a Yankees squad trailing Toronto by four games in the AL East.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 52.5% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +185 Moneyline Win % 47.5 % 52.5 % New York Yankees -215 Chicago White Sox: 47.5% win probability MLB's worst record at 48-87 (.356 winning percentage)

Terrible run differential allowing 621 runs while scoring just 530

Losing momentum with four losses in last five games (LLLLW recent form) New York Yankees: 52.5% win probability Strong offensive production with 712 runs scored, ranking 3rd in the American League

Hot streak with five straight wins (WWWWW recent form)

Solid winning percentage at .556 despite recent struggles

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Moneyline Bet now +185 Bet now -215

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees head to Chicago's Rate Field riding a hot streak, having swept Washington while going 7-3 in their last ten games with their offense finally clicking at the right time.

New York's bats have come alive recently, averaging 5.2 runs per game to lead all of baseball, while the White Sox continue to struggle offensively at just 3.94 runs per contest.

Rookie Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the Yankees coming off a dominant six-inning shutout of Washington, and the 24-year-old has been impressive with a 2.76 ERA across eight starts this season.

Chicago counters with Shane Smith, who's been solid in his own right with a 3.87 ERA and just surrendered one hit in seven scoreless frames against Kansas City in his last outing.

The White Sox may be 48-86 overall, but they've been competitive against the spread all year with the second-best run line record in MLB, making them dangerous as home underdogs.

This marks the first series between these clubs this season, with New York holding a 7-3 edge in their last ten meetings, though Chicago's pitching staff has shown enough to keep games close.

Key stats 1 Chicago White Sox sit dead last in the AL Central at 48-87 (.356), 31 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 2 New York Yankees hold 2nd place in AL East at 75-60 (.556), riding a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) 3 White Sox have been outscored 621-530 this season, posting a -91 run differential that ranks among the worst in MLB 4 Yankees offense has been prolific with 712 runs scored, 182 more than Chicago's anemic 530 total

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 29, 2025 New York Yankees 10 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 28, 2025 New York Yankees 10 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 27, 2025 Kansas City Royals 12 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 26, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 29, 2025 Chicago White Sox 2 : 10 New York Yankees Aug 27, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 11 New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 25, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 10 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

