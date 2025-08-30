Reds vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Odds & Division Rivalry Picks - August 30

The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park, with both NL Central clubs fighting to salvage disappointing seasons as the regular season winds down.

Cincinnati sits at 68-66 and desperately needs wins to stay in the wild card hunt, while the Cardinals at 65-69 are staring at a third straight postseason miss.

The pitching matchup favors the Reds significantly, as Andrew Abbott (3.45 expected ERA) takes the mound against struggling Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy, who has surrendered 34 runs in just 63 innings this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 52% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds -142 Moneyline Win % 52 % 48 % St. Louis Cardinals +130 Cincinnati Reds: 52% win probability Home field advantage with strong offensive production (602 runs scored ranks 7th in NL)

Better run differential showing balanced team strength (+32 vs Cardinals' -32)

Recent momentum with improved form after slow stretch (1 win in last 5 but better underlying metrics) St. Louis Cardinals: 48% win probability Poor run prevention allowing 627 runs (4th-worst in NL Central)

Negative run differential of -32 indicates consistent struggles in close games

Road struggles as visitors against division rival with home crowd disadvantage

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals limp into Great American Ball Park carrying the baggage of another disappointing season, sitting second-worst in the NL Central at 67-69 and staring down a third straight postseason absence.

Michael McGreevy takes the ball for St. Louis despite allowing opponents to feast on his offerings all season, posting a brutal .293 expected batting average against and watching hitters drive in runs seemingly at will.

Cincinnati enters with slightly more hope at 68-67, though their recent skid has pushed wild card dreams further from reach just when they needed to make a move.

The Reds counter with Andrew Abbott, who has been a bright spot in an otherwise rocky campaign, limiting opponents to weak contact while racking up 118 strikeouts across 134 innings.

Both lineups present top-heavy concerns, with the Cardinals leaning heavily on Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera while Cincinnati banks on the dynamic Elly De La Cruz to spark their offense.

This late-season clash carries the weight of fading hopes for both clubs, making every pitch crucial in what could define the final month for these NL Central neighbors.

Key stats 1 Cincinnati sits 3rd in NL Central at 68-67 (.504), while St. Louis is 4th at 67-69 (.493) 2 The Reds average 4.46 runs per game (602 in 135 games) compared to Cardinals' 4.38 (595 in 136 games) 3 Cincinnati allows 4.22 runs per game defensively versus St. Louis giving up 4.61 runs per game 4 St. Louis enters hot with four wins in last five games (WWLLW), while Cincinnati has lost four of last five (LLLLW)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 29, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 28, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 27, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 26, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 7 : 0 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 29, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 28, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 27, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 26, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 25, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals

