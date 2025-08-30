Rockies vs Cubs Prediction: Best Bets & Coors Field Stats - August 30

The Chicago Cubs (76-57) head to Coors Field on Saturday looking to snap a recent slump and maintain their NL Wild Card lead against the struggling Colorado Rockies (38-95), who have dropped six of their last seven games.

Javier Assad takes the mound for Chicago fresh off a strong outing against the Angels, while Colorado counters with McCade Brown, who surrendered four runs in just 3.2 innings in his previous start.

With the Cubs sitting as heavy -210 favourites and the total set at 9 runs, this matchup pits Chicago's playoff aspirations against a Rockies team playing out the string at home.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 72% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +170 Moneyline Win % 28 % 72 % Chicago Cubs -196 Colorado Rockies: 28% win probability League-worst record at 38-97 (.281 win percentage)

Terrible run differential allowing 6.37 runs per game (860 runs allowed)

Historically poor recent form going 1-4 in last five games (LLLWL) Chicago Cubs: 72% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.94 runs per game (667 runs in 135 games)

Solid playoff positioning at 77-58 (.570 win percentage) in competitive NL Central

Recent momentum with quality record against struggling opponents

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs find themselves in a crucial stretch, sitting second in the NL Central but holding a four-game lead in the Wild Card race as they visit altitude-friendly Coors Field for Saturday's clash.

Chicago has stumbled recently with four losses in their last seven games, while Colorado continues their dismal season with six defeats in their past seven outings.

Javier Assad takes the mound for the Cubs with a respectable 3.86 ERA, coming off a stellar six-inning, one-run performance against the Angels that helped snap Chicago's three-game skid.

The Rockies counter with McCade Brown, who endured a rough debut by surrendering four runs in just 3.2 innings against Pittsburgh in his last outing.

Colorado's offensive struggles persist as they rank dead last in several key categories, including a meager .238 team batting average and just 3.73 runs per game.

With the thin air of Coors Field potentially inflating offensive numbers, both teams will look to exploit what could be favorable hitting conditions in the Mile High City.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central at 77-58 (.570), 7 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in NL West at 38-97 (.281), 39 games behind the Dodgers 3 Cubs have scored 667 runs while allowing 550 - a +117 run differential 4 Rockies have been outscored 860-507 this season for a brutal -353 run differential

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs form Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 30, 2025 Chicago Cubs 11 : 7 Colorado Rockies Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 27, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 24, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Chicago Cubs Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 30, 2025 Colorado Rockies 7 : 11 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 12 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 27, 2025 San Francisco Giants 5 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs

