Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis For August 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with the NL West leaders looking to extend their four-game winning streak against a D-backs squad fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race.

Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for LA after limiting opponents to just eight runs over his last 21.2 innings, while Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struggled mightily by allowing 15 runs across his previous four starts.

With the Dodgers sitting 11.5 games ahead in the division and boasting superior offensive numbers despite both teams ranking outside the top 15 in ERA, Saturday's matchup sets up as a potential showcase for LA's balanced attack against Arizona's inconsistent pitching.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 75% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -215 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Arizona Diamondbacks +180 Los Angeles Dodgers: 75% win probability Superior run differential with +105 compared to Arizona's +13 shows consistent offensive dominance

Strong .570 winning percentage places them among NL West elite with 77 wins in 135 games

Hot recent form with four wins in last five games (LWWWW) demonstrates momentum heading into this contest Arizona Diamondbacks: 25% win probability Below .500 record at 67-69 (.493) shows struggles maintaining consistency this season

Poor run differential of +13 (670 runs scored, 657 allowed) indicates offensive and defensive vulnerabilities

Inconsistent recent play with losses in three of last five games (WWWLL) suggests team is trending downward

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Diamondbacks arrive at Dodger Stadium carrying the weight of a disappointing season, sitting 11.5 games back in the NL West and clinging to fading wild card hopes despite winning six of their last nine games.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for Arizona coming off brutal back-to-back outings where he surrendered 11 hits and nine runs across just nine innings, extending a troubling stretch that's seen him allow 15 runs in his last four starts.

Tyler Glasnow counters for the Dodgers with a solid 3.36 ERA, though he's made just eight appearances since late April and will be looking to keep Arizona's offense in check after they've ranked in the top 10 in four major hitting categories this season.

The loss of Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline stripped Arizona of their primary power threat, leaving Corbin Carroll to lead the way with 27 home runs while the Dodgers counter with Shohei Ohtani's monster 45-homer, 85-RBI campaign.

Both bullpens have been shaky this year with Arizona's relief corps posting a 4.73 ERA compared to LA's 4.13 mark, setting up potential late-game fireworks between two teams that have combined for 25 runs in a previous Rodriguez start this season.

The Dodgers have found their groove at home with six straight wins at Chavez Ravine, while the D-backs have struggled on the road recently, losing five of their last seven away from Chase Field.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West with 77 wins and a .570 record, 10 games ahead of Arizona's 67-69 mark 2 Arizona struggles defensively, allowing 657 runs compared to the Dodgers' 589 runs against 3 The Dodgers are riding momentum with a strong LWWWW recent form, while Arizona has cooled off at WWWLL 4 Los Angeles ranks 4th in the National League overall, eight spots higher than Arizona's 9th place standing

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 30, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 0 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 28, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 27, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 30, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 0 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 28, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 27, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 26, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 9 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 25, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks

