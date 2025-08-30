Mets vs Marlins Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 30

The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday as both NL East clubs fight for different objectives in the season's final stretch.

New York sits in the final Wild Card spot with a four-game cushion but can't afford slip-ups after dropping Thursday's series opener 7-4 on three costly errors.

Miami battles to maintain third place in the division while sitting just two games ahead of Atlanta, making every remaining contest crucial for divisional positioning.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 58% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -178 Moneyline Win % 58 % 42 % Miami Marlins +158 New York Mets: 58% win probability Superior divisional position sitting 2nd in NL East with .541 winning percentage

Hot offensive production with 641 runs scored, 58 more than Miami

Strong recent momentum with WLWWW form including three wins in last five games Miami Marlins: 42% win probability Poor divisional standing at 3rd in NL East with .467 winning percentage

Weak pitching allowing 673 runs, 103 more than the Mets

Inconsistent recent form at LWLLW with just two wins in last five games

Mets vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Mets find themselves in a fascinating spot as they cling to the final Wild Card position while Miami scraps to stay ahead of Atlanta in the NL East basement battle.

New York's sloppy Thursday opener was a painful reminder that playoff-bound teams can't afford mental lapses, as three errors gifted the Marlins five unearned runs in a 7-4 upset.

Edward Cabrera has been quietly excellent lately, tossing seven scoreless frames against Atlanta in his last outing to drop his ERA to 3.32 after a rocky start to the campaign.

David Peterson counters for the Mets with equally impressive recent form, allowing just three total runs over his past 14 innings while maintaining a sharp 3.18 ERA.

Pete Alonso continues his RBI rampage with 108 on the season, second-best in all of baseball, while Kyle Stowers provides Miami's main pop with 25 homers in his first All-Star campaign.

The stakes couldn't be clearer for New York as they chase October baseball, while Miami plays spoiler with nothing left to lose but pride in what's been a disappointing season.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 2nd in NL East with 73-62 record (.541 winning percentage) after 135 games 2 Miami Marlins languish in 3rd place in NL East at 63-72 (.467 winning percentage) through 135 games 3 Mets have scored 71 more runs than they've allowed (641 for, 570 against) compared to Marlins' -90 run differential (583 for, 673 against) 4 Recent form strongly favors the Mets with a WLWWW stretch while Miami limps in with LWLLW over their last five games

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins form New York Mets Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 29, 2025 Miami Marlins 9 : 19 New York Mets Aug 28, 2025 Miami Marlins 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 27, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 6 New York Mets Aug 26, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 5 : 6 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Miami Marlins Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 29, 2025 New York Mets 19 : 9 Miami Marlins Aug 28, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Miami Marlins Aug 27, 2025 Atlanta Braves 12 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 26, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 25, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 2 Miami Marlins

