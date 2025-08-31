Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - August 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to Dodger Stadium for Sunday's series finale after striking first with a 3-0 victory in the opener, putting pressure on the Dodgers to respond at home.

Los Angeles enters desperate to maintain their two-game NL West lead over San Diego, while Arizona looks to play spoiler despite sitting 10.5 games back in the division.

The pitching matchup features Brandon Pfaadt, who's struggled mightily on the road with a 7.06 ERA, against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who's been solid for the Dodgers with a 2.90 ERA this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 75% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -219 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Arizona Diamondbacks +190 Los Angeles Dodgers: 75% win probability Superior win percentage at .566 compared to Arizona's .496

Strong offensive production with 695 runs scored, 19 more than the Diamondbacks

Better run differential at +100 (695-595) versus Arizona's +18 (676-658) Arizona Diamondbacks: 25% win probability Lower win percentage at .496, sitting 8th in the National League

Poor recent form going 1-4 in their last five games (WWWWL)

Weaker pitching staff allowing 658 runs compared to the Dodgers' 595

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Diamondbacks arrive at Dodger Stadium looking to build on Friday's 3-0 shutout victory that snapped the Dodgers' four-game winning streak, with Arizona now riding a three-game hot streak of their own.

Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for the visitors despite struggling mightily on the road this season, posting a ghastly 7.06 ERA away from Chase Field with just two quality starts in 13 road outings.

The Dodgers counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who bounced back nicely in his last start with six solid innings against San Diego after a rough patch that saw him post a 5.60 ERA over his previous three appearances.

With Los Angeles clinging to just a two-game lead over the Padres in the NL West race, every home game carries extra weight as they look to maintain their division advantage.

Arizona sits 10.5 games back in the division but has been playing spoiler lately, winning seven of their last 10 contests despite their disappointing overall record.

The offensive numbers favor the home club significantly, as the Dodgers rank second in MLB with 5.18 runs per game while averaging an impressive 5.65 runs per contest at Dodger Stadium this season.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit 1st in NL West with 77-59 record (.566), 1 game ahead of San Diego 2 Arizona Diamondbacks rank 3rd in NL West at 68-69 (.496), 9 games behind division-leading Dodgers 3 Dodgers have scored 695 runs while allowing 595 (plus-100 run differential) compared to Arizona's 676-658 (plus-18) 4 Recent form shows Dodgers at 3-2 in last 5 games (LLWWW) while Diamondbacks are 4-1 (WWWWL)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 31, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 30, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 0 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 28, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 31, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 30, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 0 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 28, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 27, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 26, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 9 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks

