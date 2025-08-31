Twins vs Padres Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Matchup For August 31

The San Diego Padres look to bounce back from Friday's 7-4 defeat when they face the Minnesota Twins in Saturday's rematch at Target Field, with both teams showcasing contrasting narratives as the season winds down.

San Diego (75-60) remains firmly in playoff contention despite recent struggles, banking on ace Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.82 ERA) to steady the ship against a Twins squad (61-73) that capitalized on Padres errors and an ejection to grab momentum in the series opener.

With Minnesota's newly acquired starter Taj Bradley taking the mound after allowing seven runs in his last outing, the stage is set for the Padres to leverage their superior bullpen and offensive firepower to level the weekend series.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For today's Minnesota Twins vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 66% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Minnesota Twins -136 Moneyline Win % 34 % 66 % San Diego Padres +116 Minnesota Twins: 34% win probability Poor overall record of 61-74 puts them 15 games below .500

Defensive struggles evident in 634 runs allowed, 114 more than San Diego

Inconsistent recent form shown by LWLWL record over last five games San Diego Padres: 66% win probability Superior record at 76-60 (.559 winning percentage) compared to Minnesota's 61-74 (.452 mark)

Strong defensive efficiency allowing just 520 runs against versus Minnesota's 634 runs allowed

Hot recent form with strong underlying metrics despite mixed recent results

Twins vs. Padres Odds

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres preview

The Padres head into Saturday's matchup at Target Field looking to shake off Friday's sloppy 7-4 defeat, where costly errors and Nestor Cortes' early ejection handed Minnesota four runs in a chaotic fourth inning.

San Diego gets a bounce-back opportunity with Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.82 ERA) taking the hill against newly acquired Twins starter Taj Bradley, who got roughed up for seven runs against the White Sox in his last outing.

The power duo of Manny Machado (32 homers) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (29 homers, 30 steals) keeps the Padres dangerous despite their recent rough patch, while Minnesota rides the momentum of Royce Lewis' Friday blast and Byron Buxton's 20/20 milestone.

With the Padres still chasing the Dodgers in the NL West and the Twins playing out a disappointing campaign after their trade deadline moves, Saturday presents a clear contrast in playoff urgency.

Both bullpens have shown marked improvement lately, particularly San Diego's relief corps that's posted elite numbers since the All-Star break behind closer Yuki Matsui.

Minnesota's revamped roster gets another test as they try to build on Friday's statement win against a playoff contender that won't go quietly in this weekend series.

Key stats 1 Minnesota Twins sit 13th in the American League with a .452 winning percentage (61-74), struggling in the AL Central Division where they rank 4th of 5 teams 2 San Diego Padres hold 2nd place in the NL West Division with a .559 winning percentage (76-60), sitting just one game behind the Dodgers 3 The Twins have scored 566 runs while allowing 634, creating a -68 run differential that ranks among the worst in baseball 4 San Diego boasts a strong +60 run differential (580 runs scored, 520 allowed), showing solid offensive production paired with quality pitching

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres form Minnesota Twins Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 30, 2025 San Diego Padres 12 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 30, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 7 Minnesota Twins Aug 27, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 9 : 8 Minnesota Twins Aug 26, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 7 Minnesota Twins Aug 25, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 10 : 4 Minnesota Twins San Diego Padres Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 12 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 6 : 7 San Diego Padres Aug 26, 2025 Seattle Mariners 9 : 6 San Diego Padres

