Phillies vs Braves Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 31

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Atlanta Braves to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday as two NL East rivals with vastly different September aspirations meet for the series finale.

Philadelphia (77-57) enters as heavy favourites at -210 odds, looking to bounce back from a sweep at the hands of the Mets whilst maintaining their divisional lead and playoff positioning.

Atlanta (61-73) sits well out of postseason contention but presents an intriguing value play at +172, especially with rookie Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA) taking the mound against veteran Jesús Luzardo in what shapes up as a compelling pitching duel.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 65% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Philadelphia Phillies -150 Moneyline Win % 65 % 35 % Atlanta Braves +132 Philadelphia Phillies: 65% win probability Superior offensive production (649 runs scored vs Atlanta's 601)

Much better run differential (+101 vs Atlanta's -19)

Strong home field advantage with better overall record (79-57 vs 61-75) Atlanta Braves: 35% win probability Poor recent form with inconsistent play (LLLWW in last 5 games)

Below .500 record indicates season-long struggles (61-75, .449 winning percentage)

Defensive issues allowing too many runs (620 runs allowed, 14th in standings)

Phillies vs. Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Phillies are looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Mets in their last series, while Atlanta arrives having taken two of three from Miami in what's been another disappointing season at 61-73.

Philadelphia's explosive offense was on full display in Friday's opener when Kyle Schwarber belted four home runs in a 19-run outburst, showcasing exactly why this lineup remains one of baseball's most dangerous despite recent struggles.

The pitching matchup features an intriguing contrast between Atlanta's rising rookie Hurston Waldrep, who's been nearly untouchable with a 0.90 ERA through five appearances, and Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo, who has historically dominated the Braves with 13 strikeouts in 12 innings against them this season.

Atlanta's road woes continue to be their Achilles heel, posting a dismal 28-40 record away from Truist Park with a troubling 4.66 ERA that has essentially ended any postseason hopes.

For Philadelphia, this series represents another step in their quest to hold off the Mets in the NL East race, with their 43-22 home record providing a significant advantage as they look to capitalize on Citizens Bank Park's friendly confines.

The Braves will need Waldrep to continue his remarkable rookie campaign if they hope to steal a road series from a Phillies team that's been nearly unbeatable at home this season.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia sits 1st in NL East with 79-57 record (.581), while Atlanta struggles at 4th with 61-75 (.449) 2 Phillies boast a +101 run differential (649 scored, 548 allowed) compared to Atlanta's -19 (601 scored, 620 allowed) 3 Atlanta limps into this matchup on a poor recent run, losing 3 of their last 5 games (LLLWW form) 4 The 18-game gap between these division rivals represents one of the largest separations in the NL East standings

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves form Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 30, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 29, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 2 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 28, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 19 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 27, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 0 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 26, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 5 Philadelphia Phillies Atlanta Braves Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 30, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 29, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 2 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 28, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 19 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves

