Giants vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 31

The Baltimore Orioles head to Oracle Park on Sunday seeking to snap a dismal stretch that has seen them drop eight of their last nine games, while the surging San Francisco Giants look to extend their six-game winning streak in a clash of teams trending in opposite directions.

Baltimore enters as +125 underdogs despite having the starting pitching edge with Tomoyuki Sugano, who has won five of his last six outings and provided rare stability for the struggling Orioles rotation.

The Giants counter with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, though the veteran's inconsistency this season has left San Francisco leaning heavily on their elite bullpen to maintain momentum in what shapes up as a compelling value spot for bettors.

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Giants vs Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 75% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -130 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Baltimore Orioles +120 Baltimore Orioles: 75% win probability Strong offensive production with 593 runs scored this season

Better run differential management despite defensive struggles

Road experience advantage with consistent away performance

Giants vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Giants enter Sunday riding high after a dominant 15-8 victory Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games and giving them momentum as they chase .500 ball.

Baltimore, meanwhile, finds itself in a tailspin with losses in eight of their last nine contests, making this matchup a tale of two teams heading in opposite directions.

The pitching duel features an intriguing contrast: Baltimore's Tomoyuki Sugano has been their lone bright spot, winning five of his last six starts with remarkable command, while San Francisco's Justin Verlander finally broke through for his first home win of the season against the Cubs in his last outing.

Offensively, both clubs have struggled to generate consistent run production, with the Giants ranking 25th in scoring at 4.19 runs per game and Baltimore sitting slightly better at 18th with 4.31 runs per contest.

The key storyline centers on whether Verlander's recent uptick represents a genuine turnaround or merely a brief respite from his inconsistent 2025 campaign.

With Baltimore desperate to halt their skid and Sugano providing the kind of stability their rotation has lacked, this Oracle Park showdown could pivot on which veteran pitcher delivers when their team needs it most.

Key stats 1 San Francisco Giants sit 4th in NL West at 67-69 (.493), 9.5 games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 Baltimore Orioles occupy last place in AL East at 61-75 (.449), 17 games back of division-leading Blue Jays 3 Giants have scored and allowed exactly 567 runs this season, showing perfectly balanced offensive and defensive production 4 Orioles carry a struggling recent form with four losses in their last five games (WLLLL) compared to Giants' strong four wins in five (LWWWW)

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles form San Francisco Giants Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 30, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 11 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 30, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 8 : 15 San Francisco Giants Aug 28, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 24, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 15 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 28, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 27, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 26, 2025 Boston Red Sox 5 : 0 Baltimore Orioles

