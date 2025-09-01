Cubs vs Braves Prediction: Expert Picks & Wrigley Field Stats - September 1

The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Wrigley Field in a matchup between teams heading in opposite directions, with Chicago (76-58) riding high in playoff position while Atlanta (61-73) faces long odds to salvage their season.

Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves looking to build on his solid career numbers (3.81 ERA, 600 strikeouts) against Cubs starter Colin Rea, who has been steady but unremarkable this season.

With Chicago favored at -210 on the moneyline, the Cubs' superior offensive production (4.90 runs per game vs 4.5) and stronger pitching staff (3.83 ERA vs 4.44) make them clear favorites to extend their push toward October baseball.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 63.5% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -123 Moneyline Win % 63.5 % 36.5 % Atlanta Braves +108 Chicago Cubs: 63.5% win probability Superior offensive production (676 runs scored vs Braves' 604)

Better run differential with +117 compared to Braves' -17

Strong home field advantage with solid NL Central positioning at 78-59 Atlanta Braves: 36.5% win probability Poor recent form going 1-4 in last five games (WLLLW)

Negative run differential allowing 21 more runs than scored

Disappointing .453 winning percentage despite preseason expectations

Cubs vs. Braves Odds

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field riding a seven-game advantage in the standings over Atlanta, looking to extend their playoff push against a Braves team that's struggled to find consistency this season.

Chicago's offense has been clicking at .249 as a team with 181 home runs, while their pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a 3.83 ERA and impressive 1.199 WHIP.

Spencer Strider takes the mound for Atlanta carrying a solid 3.81 career ERA and 600 strikeouts, but he'll face a Cubs lineup that's been patient at the plate with 451 walks drawn.

The Braves' bullpen has been their Achilles heel with just a 60.5% save percentage and 17 blown saves in 43 opportunities, creating late-game vulnerabilities.

Colin Rea counters for Chicago with his 4.50 career ERA, though the Cubs' relief corps has been far more reliable with a 70.0% save rate and solid defensive support behind them.

With Atlanta sitting 12 games under .500 and Chicago firmly in contention, this Monday afternoon matchup could showcase the gap between playoff hopefuls and teams playing out the string.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central with 78-59 record (.569), seven games behind Milwaukee 2 Atlanta Braves struggling at 62-75 (.453), sitting 4th in NL East and 17 games back of Philadelphia 3 Cubs have scored 676 runs while allowing 559 this season, a +117 run differential advantage 4 Braves have managed just 604 runs scored against 621 allowed for a -17 run differential

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves form Chicago Cubs Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Chicago Cubs Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 30, 2025 Colorado Rockies 7 : 11 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 12 : 3 Chicago Cubs Atlanta Braves Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 31, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 3 Atlanta Braves Aug 30, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 29, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 2 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves

