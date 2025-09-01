Rockies vs Giants Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 1

The San Francisco Giants (66-68) travel to the thin air of Coors Field on Monday to face the struggling Colorado Rockies (38-96) in what looks like a mismatch on paper but carries playoff implications for the visiting club.

San Francisco enters as -132 favorites despite their inconsistent season, banking on their solid 3.70 team ERA to contain a Rockies offense that strikes out more than any team in baseball except one.

With rookie Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55 ERA) taking the mound for Colorado against Carson Whisenhunt, the Giants have a clear edge in what could be a high-scoring affair at altitude.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants matchup, our predictive model gives the Giants a 65% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +126 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % San Francisco Giants -140 Colorado Rockies: 35% win probability Worst record in baseball at 39-98 with just a .285 winning percentage

Historically bad run differential of -353, allowing 869 runs against 516 scored

Poor recent form at 1-4 in last 5 games with struggles continuing San Francisco Giants: 65% win probability Better offensive production with 580 runs scored compared to Colorado's 516

Superior run differential at -11 versus Colorado's -353

Strong recent form going 3-2 in last 5 games while trending upward

Rockies vs. Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants preview

The Giants head to Denver with their playoff hopes fading fast, sitting just two games over .500 in what's been a disappointing season for a club that expected much more.

Colorado enters this Labor Day matchup as one of baseball's worst teams at 38-96, but Coors Field remains a dangerous place for any visiting pitcher despite the Rockies' struggles.

Carson Whisenhunt takes the ball for San Francisco with limited big league experience and a concerning 5.06 ERA through 23 innings pitched.

The Giants' offense has been underwhelming all season, ranking 25th in runs per game at just 4.1, while their pitching staff has been one of the few bright spots with a solid 3.70 ERA.

Chase Dollander gets the start for Colorado despite his brutal 2-11 record and 6.55 ERA that reflects the Rockies' pitching woes this season.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this becomes more about individual performances and development as the season winds toward its conclusion.

Key stats 1 The Giants sit 8th in the National League at 68-69, holding a .496 win percentage in a competitive NL West 2 Colorado enters as the worst team in baseball at 39-98 (.285), sitting dead last in both the NL and NL West division 3 San Francisco has allowed 569 runs compared to scoring 580, showing a modest +11 run differential this season 4 The Rockies have been outscored by a staggering 353 runs (516 scored, 869 allowed), the worst mark in the majors

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 31, 2025 Chicago Cubs 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 31, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 30, 2025 Chicago Cubs 11 : 7 Colorado Rockies Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 28, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies San Francisco Giants Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 31, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 13 San Francisco Giants Aug 30, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 11 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 30, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 8 : 15 San Francisco Giants Aug 24, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants

