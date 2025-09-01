Tigers vs Mets Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 1

The Detroit Tigers and New York Mets clash at Comerica Park on Monday with both teams fighting for playoff positioning in their respective divisions.

Detroit enters as home favourites at -150 despite the Mets carrying a slight edge in predictive models, setting up an intriguing battle between two clubs with similar offensive output averaging around 4.6 runs per game.

With Sean Manaea taking the mound for New York against Charlie Morton for Detroit, this matchup could hinge on which pitcher can better navigate lineups that have both shown power potential with 170+ home runs this season.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For today's Detroit Tigers vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 61% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Detroit Tigers +105 Moneyline Win % 61 % 39 % New York Mets -112 Detroit Tigers: 61% win probability Leading the AL Central with an 80-58 record (.580 winning percentage)

Superior offensive production with 661 runs scored vs Mets' 650

Better run differential at +90 (661-571) compared to Mets' +64 (650-586) New York Mets: 39% win probability Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games (LLWLW)

Playing on the road against a division leader with home field advantage

Lower winning percentage at .533 compared to Tigers' .580 mark

Tigers vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets arrive in Detroit riding momentum with Sean Manaea taking the ball, while the Tigers counter with veteran Charlie Morton in what shapes up as a fascinating pitcher's duel at Comerica Park.

Detroit enters as home favorites despite the Mets' superior overall record, largely thanks to their impressive 4.81 runs per game and stellar team defense that ranks among baseball's most efficient.

New York's offense has been consistent all season, posting solid numbers across the board with 178 home runs and a respectable team OBP of .327, though they'll need to solve Morton's veteran guile.

The pitching matchup tells an intriguing story with Manaea bringing his solid 4.04 career ERA against Morton's struggles this season, sporting a 4.94 ERA that could give the Mets' hitters some confidence.

Detroit's bullpen has been reliable with a 66.0% save percentage, while the Mets have blown 23 of 59 save opportunities this year, potentially making late-inning situations crucial.

With both teams hovering around .500 in recent form and playoff implications still alive, expect a tight contest where small margins and clutch hitting could determine the outcome.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers lead AL Central at 80-58 (.580 win percentage) with 661 runs scored and 571 runs allowed 2 New York Mets sit second in NL East at 73-64 (.533 win percentage) with 650 runs scored and 586 runs allowed 3 Tigers have struggled recently with a 2-3 record (WLWLL) in their last five games 4 Mets also showing poor recent form going 2-3 (LLWLW) in their last five contests

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets form Detroit Tigers Latest matches W L W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 31, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 5 Detroit Tigers Aug 30, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 1 Detroit Tigers Aug 30, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 5 Detroit Tigers Aug 24, 2025 Kansas City Royals 10 : 8 Detroit Tigers Aug 23, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 4 Detroit Tigers New York Mets Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 31, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 1 New York Mets Aug 30, 2025 Miami Marlins 11 : 8 New York Mets Aug 29, 2025 Miami Marlins 9 : 19 New York Mets Aug 28, 2025 Miami Marlins 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets

