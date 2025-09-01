Padres vs Orioles Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 1

The San Diego Padres host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Petco Park, where pitching depth could decide this interleague clash between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Baltimore's Kyle Bradish faces off against San Diego's Dylan Cease in a matchup that highlights the Padres' elite pitching staff against an Orioles offense that has struggled to find consistency this season.

With San Diego sitting 15 games ahead in the standings and boasting the league's second-best run prevention, the Orioles need their veterans to step up in what could be a season-defining road trip.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 57% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -158 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Baltimore Orioles +135 San Diego Padres: 43% win probability Inconsistent recent form with LWLLW showing struggles to string wins together

Lower run production at 582 runs compared to Orioles' offensive output

Home field advantage negated by .555 winning percentage that's built more on early season success Baltimore Orioles: 57% win probability Strong offensive production with 595 runs scored through 137 games

Recent road performance advantage over struggling NL West competition

Better situational hitting in late-season pressure spots (61-76 record shows fight)

Padres vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Padres are riding high with a 75-59 record and look to extend their playoff push against a disappointing Baltimore squad that's struggled to a 60-74 mark this season.

Kyle Bradish takes the mound for the Orioles with solid career numbers (3.57 ERA, 332 strikeouts), facing off against San Diego's Dylan Cease, who brings veteran experience with over 1,199 career punchouts.

Baltimore's offense has been middling at best, averaging just 4.3 runs per game while striking out 1,165 times, making life difficult against a Padres pitching staff that ranks second in MLB with just 3.88 runs allowed per nine innings.

The contrast is stark defensively too, with San Diego boasting a 72.1% defensive efficiency that ranks second in the majors, while Baltimore sits near the bottom at 68.5%.

San Diego's bullpen has been elite with a league-best 74.1% save percentage and 90 holds, giving them a significant late-game advantage over Baltimore's shaky relief corps that's blown 18 save opportunities.

This Monday night clash at Petco Park represents a classic David vs. Goliath scenario, with the Orioles needing near-perfect execution to compete with a Padres team that's built for October baseball.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in the NL West with a 76-61 record (.555), trailing the Dodgers by two games 2 Baltimore Orioles are 5th in the AL East at 61-76 (.445), 18 games behind division leader Toronto 3 Padres boast the 4th-best run differential in the NL at +55 (582 scored, 527 allowed) 4 Orioles struggle defensively with a -88 run differential (595 scored, 683 allowed), worst among AL East teams

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles form San Diego Padres Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 31, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 12 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 6 : 7 San Diego Padres Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 31, 2025 San Francisco Giants 13 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 15 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 28, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 27, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles

