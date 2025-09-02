Cubs vs Braves Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 2

The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, with the Cubs heavily favoured at -210 despite the Braves' desperate need for wins in their fading playoff hopes.

Chicago enters with a strong 78-58 record and ace Shota Imanaga (2.98 ERA) on the mound, while Atlanta's struggling 61-75 campaign continues with Joey Wentz starting despite his career 5.40 ERA.

The Cubs' elite pitching staff ranks seventh in runs allowed per game, but Atlanta's +172 underdog odds offer intriguing value for bettors willing to back the road team.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 57% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -172 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Atlanta Braves +150 Chicago Cubs: 43% win probability Inconsistent recent form with WLWWL showing they struggle with momentum

Defensive concerns allowing 4.09 runs per game (565 runs against in 138 games)

False sense of security from inflated record in weaker NL Central division (79-59 vs stronger competition) Atlanta Braves: 57% win probability Better recent momentum with competitive form despite record (LWLLL shows fight in close games)

Superior offensive production averaging 4.42 runs per game (610 runs in 138 games vs Cubs' 4.95)

Divisional experience playing in stronger NL East competition prepares them for tough road games

Cubs vs. Braves Odds

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field riding a strong offensive wave, ranking fifth in MLB with 4.93 runs per game, while the Braves limp into Chicago averaging just 4.4 runs and sitting 14 games under .500.

Shota Imanaga takes the mound for Chicago with impressive form—his 2.98 ERA and 0.986 WHIP have been key to the Cubs' success this season, while Atlanta counters with Joey Wentz, who's struggled mightily with a 5.40 ERA and concerning 1.500 WHIP.

The pitching matchup tells the story of two teams heading in opposite directions, as Chicago's staff ranks seventh in runs allowed per nine innings while Atlanta sits 20th, surrendering 620 runs on the year.

Chicago's bullpen has been notably reliable with a 70.6% save rate compared to Atlanta's shaky 59.1%, which could prove decisive in what shapes up as a crucial late-season contest for the Cubs' playoff push.

With the Braves essentially playing out the string and Chicago still fighting for positioning, the home side should have both the talent advantage and motivation edge at the Friendly Confines.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in the NL Central with a 79-59 record (.572), 6 games behind Milwaukee 2 Atlanta Braves struggle at 4th in NL East with 62-76 record (.449), 18 games behind Philadelphia 3 Cubs boast strong offense with 683 runs scored compared to Braves' 610, despite playing same number of games 4 Braves recent form shows LWLLL compared to Cubs' WLWWL, highlighting Atlanta's late-season slide

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves form Chicago Cubs Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Sep 1, 2025 Atlanta Braves 6 : 7 Chicago Cubs Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Chicago Cubs Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 30, 2025 Colorado Rockies 7 : 11 Chicago Cubs Aug 28, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Chicago Cubs Atlanta Braves Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 Chicago Cubs 7 : 6 Atlanta Braves Aug 31, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 3 Atlanta Braves Aug 30, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves

