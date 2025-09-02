Tigers vs Mets Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 2

The Detroit Tigers host the New York Mets on Tuesday night at Comerica Park in a clash between two teams fighting for playoff position, with Detroit sitting at 79-58 and the Mets at 73-63.

Clay Holmes takes the mound for New York against Detroit's Keider Montero in what shapes up as a pitching duel, with the Tigers opening as heavy home favourites despite the Mets' recent road form.

Both teams enter this matchup averaging nearly five runs per game, setting up an intriguing battle between Detroit's solid home record and New York's push for postseason contention.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Tigers vs Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 65% chance of defeating the Tigers. Pre-game probabilities Detroit Tigers +115 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % New York Mets -130 Detroit Tigers: 35% win probability Inconsistent recent form with LWLWL record showing they struggle to string together wins

AL Central competition has been weaker, potentially inflating their 80-59 record against lesser opponents

Higher runs allowed at 581 compared to Mets' 594, but facing tougher NL East competition makes Detroit's defensive numbers less impressive New York Mets: 65% win probability Strong offensive production with 660 runs scored, ranking 6th in the National League

Solid recent form showing resilience with a WLLWL pattern in their last five games

Better run differential at +66 compared to Detroit's +88, indicating consistent two-way performance

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Tigers vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets head to Detroit on Tuesday looking to build momentum with just weeks left in the regular season, facing a Tigers team that's been one of the pleasant surprises of 2024 with a 79-58 record.

New York enters with Clay Holmes on the mound, the veteran righthander carrying a 3.68 ERA across his career, while Detroit counters with Keider Montero, who's posted a 4.73 ERA in his 171 innings of work.

Both offenses have been nearly identical in production this season, with the Mets averaging 4.8 runs per game to Detroit's 4.79, though the Tigers have been slightly more disciplined at the plate with fewer strikeouts.

The pitching matchup favors Detroit on paper, as their staff ranks 11th in baseball with a 3.83 ERA compared to New York's 3.85 mark, while the Tigers have also been more effective defensively.

Detroit's bullpen has been particularly reliable with a 66.7% save percentage, ranking 7th in the league, which could prove crucial in what projects to be a tight contest at Comerica Park.

With the Tigers sitting 16 games over .500 and the Mets fighting to stay relevant late in the season, this September matchup carries significant weight for both clubs' final month pushes.

Key stats 1 Detroit sits atop the AL Central with 80 wins and a .576 winning percentage through 139 games 2 New York Mets are second in the NL East at 74-64 (.536 winning percentage) behind Philadelphia 3 Tigers have scored 669 runs while allowing 581, giving them a solid +88 run differential 4 Mets offense has produced 660 runs but their pitching has allowed 594, creating a +66 run differential

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets form Detroit Tigers Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 New York Mets 10 : 8 Detroit Tigers Aug 31, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 5 Detroit Tigers Aug 30, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 1 Detroit Tigers Aug 30, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 5 Detroit Tigers Aug 24, 2025 Kansas City Royals 10 : 8 Detroit Tigers New York Mets Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 Detroit Tigers 8 : 10 New York Mets Aug 31, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 1 New York Mets Aug 30, 2025 Miami Marlins 11 : 8 New York Mets Aug 29, 2025 Miami Marlins 9 : 19 New York Mets Aug 28, 2025 Miami Marlins 7 : 4 New York Mets

