Twins vs White Sox Prediction: Target Field Advantage & Betting Odds - September 2

The Minnesota Twins host the struggling Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Tuesday night, with both clubs sitting well out of playoff contention but plenty of pride left to play for.

The White Sox (48-88) have been one of baseball's worst offensive units this season, averaging just 3.9 runs per game while the Twins (62-74) counter with slightly better production at 4.19 runs per contest.

With Davis Martin taking the mound for Chicago against Minnesota's Simeon Woods Richardson, the pitching matchup could prove decisive in what projects as a low-scoring affair between two teams looking to finish the season on a positive note.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 66.5% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Minnesota Twins -145 Moneyline Win % 66.5 % 33.5 % Chicago White Sox +128 Minnesota Twins: 66.5% win probability Home field advantage with better offensive production (578 runs scored vs White Sox's 542)

Superior run differential showing better overall balance (-64 vs White Sox's -91)

Recent momentum with mixed but competitive form (LWLWL vs White Sox's inconsistent WWLLL) Chicago White Sox: 33.5% win probability Worst record in baseball at 50-88 (.362 winning percentage)

Massive defensive struggles allowing 633 runs (91 more than they've scored)

Road struggles evident in their league-worst overall performance and poor run differential

Twins vs. White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox roll into Minneapolis carrying the weight of a brutal 48-88 record, making this matchup feel more like a mathematical exercise than a September showdown.

Davis Martin takes the ball for Chicago with an ugly 4.32 ERA and career 8-20 record, facing off against Minnesota's Simeon Woods Richardson, who brings a respectable 10-10 mark but his own struggles at 4.44 ERA.

Both offenses have been anemic this season, with Chicago managing just 3.9 runs per game while Minnesota barely edges ahead at 4.19, setting up what could be a pitcher-friendly affair at Target Field.

The Twins' bullpen has been particularly unreliable with just a 56.5% save rate, while Chicago's relief corps sits even worse at 45.9%, meaning late-game leads are far from safe for either side.

With Minnesota needing every win to salvage respectability from their disappointing campaign, they should have enough motivation to handle a White Sox team that's essentially playing out the string.

The betting market reflects this reality, installing the Twins as solid favorites despite their own mediocre season, suggesting even modest home-field advantage should be enough against Chicago's historically bad road performance.

Key stats 1 Minnesota Twins sit 4th in AL Central at 62-75 (.453), 18 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 2 Chicago White Sox rank dead last in AL Central at 50-88 (.362), already 30 games out of first place 3 Twins have scored 578 runs while allowing 642, resulting in a -64 run differential that ranks poorly in AL 4 White Sox own baseball's worst record and worst run differential at -91 (542 scored, 633 allowed)

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox form Minnesota Twins Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 Chicago White Sox 6 : 5 Minnesota Twins Aug 31, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 7 Minnesota Twins Aug 30, 2025 San Diego Padres 12 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 27, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 9 : 8 Minnesota Twins Aug 26, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 7 Minnesota Twins Chicago White Sox Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 Minnesota Twins 5 : 6 Chicago White Sox Aug 31, 2025 New York Yankees 2 : 3 Chicago White Sox Aug 30, 2025 New York Yankees 5 : 3 Chicago White Sox Aug 29, 2025 New York Yankees 10 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 28, 2025 New York Yankees 10 : 4 Chicago White Sox

