Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds - September 2

Josh Miller

Last Updated: 2 September, 2025

Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds - September 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers (77-59) travel to PNC Park on Tuesday to face the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-76) in a crucial late-season matchup that could help solidify their playoff positioning.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles against Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows, with the Dodgers favored at -128 despite playing on the road.

Los Angeles enters with the league's second-best offense at 5.1 runs per game, while Pittsburgh counters with one of baseball's stronger pitching staffs, ranking 8th in ERA at 3.90.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win?

For tonight's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 67.5% chance of defeating the Pirates.

Pre-game probabilities

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates

Moneyline

Win %

32.5%

67.5%

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates: 32.5% win probability

  • Poor offensive output with just 500 runs scored, second-lowest in the National League
  • Struggling record at 61-77 (.442), fourth-worst in the NL Central
  • Recent form shows inconsistency with 2-3 record over last five games

Los Angeles Dodgers: 67.5% win probability

  • Elite offensive production with 700 runs scored, third-most in the National League
  • Strong winning percentage at .569 despite recent inconsistency
  • Significantly better run differential at +101 compared to Pittsburgh's -62

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge.

Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Pittsburgh PiratesLos Angeles Dodgers
Moneyline

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers arrive in Pittsburgh carrying impressive offensive firepower with 201 home runs and 5.1 runs per game, second-best in MLB, but their pitching has shown cracks with a middling 4.08 ERA that ranks just 18th.

Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for Los Angeles, bringing his legendary 2.52 career ERA and over 3,000 strikeouts to the mound against a Pirates lineup that's struggled mightily, sitting dead last in runs scored at just 3.64 per game.

Pittsburgh counters with Mike Burrows, who's compiled a 4.21 ERA in limited action this season, facing the tough task of containing a Dodgers offense that's collected 216 doubles and walked 504 times.

The Pirates' saving grace has been their pitching staff, which boasts the eighth-best ERA in baseball at 3.90, but they'll need every bit of that performance against a potent Dodgers lineup.

PNC Park has seen the Pirates struggle to generate consistent offense all season, managing just a .234 team batting average while striking out 1,189 times, seventh-most in the league.

This matchup highlights the classic contrast between the Dodgers' offensive depth and the Pirates' pitching-first approach, with Los Angeles looking to capitalize on their significant edge in run production.

Key stats

1

Los Angeles Dodgers sit 1st in NL West with 78-59 record (.569), 7 games ahead of second-place San Diego

2

Pittsburgh Pirates are 5th in NL Central at 61-77 (.442), 24 games behind division-leading Milwaukee

3

The Dodgers have scored 700 runs while allowing 599, giving them a +101 run differential

4

Pittsburgh has managed just 500 runs while surrendering 562, resulting in a -62 run differential

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates
Latest matches
L
W
W
L
W
Victories
3/5 (60%)
Defeats
2/5 (40%)
Aug 31, 2025
Boston Red Sox5:2Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug 30, 2025
Boston Red Sox3:10Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug 29, 2025
Boston Red Sox2:4Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug 28, 2025
St.Louis Cardinals4:1Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug 24, 2025
Colorado Rockies0:4Pittsburgh Pirates
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Latest matches
W
L
L
W
W
Victories
3/5 (60%)
Defeats
2/5 (40%)
Aug 31, 2025
Arizona Diamondbacks4:5Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug 31, 2025
Arizona Diamondbacks6:1Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug 30, 2025
Arizona Diamondbacks3:0Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug 24, 2025
San Diego Padres2:8Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 26, 2025
Los Angeles Angels1:4Los Angeles Dodgers

Betting on the MLB?

Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.