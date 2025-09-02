Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds - September 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers (77-59) travel to PNC Park on Tuesday to face the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-76) in a crucial late-season matchup that could help solidify their playoff positioning.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles against Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows, with the Dodgers favored at -128 despite playing on the road.

Los Angeles enters with the league's second-best offense at 5.1 runs per game, while Pittsburgh counters with one of baseball's stronger pitching staffs, ranking 8th in ERA at 3.90.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 67.5% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Pittsburgh Pirates +156 Moneyline Win % 32.5 % 67.5 % Los Angeles Dodgers -178 Pittsburgh Pirates: 32.5% win probability Poor offensive output with just 500 runs scored, second-lowest in the National League

Struggling record at 61-77 (.442), fourth-worst in the NL Central

Recent form shows inconsistency with 2-3 record over last five games Los Angeles Dodgers: 67.5% win probability Elite offensive production with 700 runs scored, third-most in the National League

Strong winning percentage at .569 despite recent inconsistency

Significantly better run differential at +101 compared to Pittsburgh's -62

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers arrive in Pittsburgh carrying impressive offensive firepower with 201 home runs and 5.1 runs per game, second-best in MLB, but their pitching has shown cracks with a middling 4.08 ERA that ranks just 18th.

Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for Los Angeles, bringing his legendary 2.52 career ERA and over 3,000 strikeouts to the mound against a Pirates lineup that's struggled mightily, sitting dead last in runs scored at just 3.64 per game.

Pittsburgh counters with Mike Burrows, who's compiled a 4.21 ERA in limited action this season, facing the tough task of containing a Dodgers offense that's collected 216 doubles and walked 504 times.

The Pirates' saving grace has been their pitching staff, which boasts the eighth-best ERA in baseball at 3.90, but they'll need every bit of that performance against a potent Dodgers lineup.

PNC Park has seen the Pirates struggle to generate consistent offense all season, managing just a .234 team batting average while striking out 1,189 times, seventh-most in the league.

This matchup highlights the classic contrast between the Dodgers' offensive depth and the Pirates' pitching-first approach, with Los Angeles looking to capitalize on their significant edge in run production.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit 1st in NL West with 78-59 record (.569), 7 games ahead of second-place San Diego 2 Pittsburgh Pirates are 5th in NL Central at 61-77 (.442), 24 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 3 The Dodgers have scored 700 runs while allowing 599, giving them a +101 run differential 4 Pittsburgh has managed just 500 runs while surrendering 562, resulting in a -62 run differential

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 31, 2025 Boston Red Sox 5 : 2 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 30, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 10 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 29, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 28, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 4 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 24, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 31, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 31, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 30, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 0 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

