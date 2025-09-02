Padres vs Orioles Prediction: Expert Picks & Petco Park Odds - September 3

The San Diego Padres host the struggling Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park on Tuesday night with playoff implications on the line, as the 76-61 Padres look to extend their postseason push against a 61-75 Orioles squad that's fading fast.

Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego as the heavy -152 favorite, facing Tyler Wells in what should be a pitcher-friendly matchup given the Padres' elite pitching staff that ranks second in MLB with just 3.90 runs allowed per game.

With Baltimore's offense averaging just 4.4 runs per contest and San Diego's home-field advantage at pitcher-friendly Petco Park, the total sits at a modest 8 runs in this interleague clash.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 68.5% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -170 Moneyline Win % 68.5 % 31.5 % Baltimore Orioles +146 San Diego Padres: 68.5% win probability Strong winning percentage at .551 with 76 wins in 138 games

Excellent run differential with 585 runs scored vs just 531 allowed

Solid divisional standing as second place in competitive NL West Baltimore Orioles: 31.5% win probability Poor record at 62-76 (.449 winning percentage) ranking 14th in AL

Negative run differential allowing 686 runs while scoring only 599

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last five games (WLWLL)

Padres vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Orioles head to Petco Park carrying the weight of a disappointing season, sitting 14 games behind .500 at 61-75 while the Padres continue their push for October at 76-61.

Baltimore's pitching woes tell the story of their struggles—they rank 25th in MLB with a 4.69 ERA and have surrendered 186 home runs, making life difficult in a season that's slipped away.

Tyler Wells takes the mound for the O's with a career 4.07 ERA, facing the challenge of containing a Padres offense that's managed 119 homers despite striking out nearly 1,000 times.

Yu Darvish brings his veteran savvy to the hill for San Diego, boasting a stellar 3.63 career ERA and over 2,000 strikeouts in his decorated tenure.

The Padres' defensive efficiency ranks second in baseball at 72.0%, a stark contrast to Baltimore's 28th-ranked mark that has cost them dearly this season.

With San Diego's bullpen holding a league-best 74.1% save percentage and the Orioles managing just 63.3%, late-game situations could prove decisive in this West Coast showdown.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West at 76-62 (.551), two games behind the Dodgers 2 Baltimore Orioles rank 14th in American League with a 62-76 record (.449), 5th in AL East 3 Padres boast strong pitching with just 531 runs allowed, best among NL West contenders 4 Orioles have struggled defensively, allowing 686 runs while scoring 599 - a -87 run differential

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles form San Diego Padres Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Sep 1, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 31, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 12 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 31, 2025 San Francisco Giants 13 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 15 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 28, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles

