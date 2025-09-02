Nationals vs Marlins Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 2

The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Nationals Park in what looks like a pitcher-friendly matchup between two clubs out of playoff contention.

Miami enters as -210 road favourites despite their modest 64-72 record, largely due to Washington's league-worst pitching staff that has surrendered 5.36 runs per nine innings this season.

With rookie Adam Mazur taking the ball for Miami against Washington's Mitchell Parker, the total sits at 8 runs as both teams look to build momentum heading into the final month of the campaign.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 60% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals -115 Moneyline Win % 40 % 60 % Miami Marlins +100 Washington Nationals: 40% win probability Worst record in NL East at 54-83 (.394), 11 games behind Miami in the standings

Terrible run prevention allowing 751 runs (5.48 per game) - worst in their division

Dismal recent stretch going WLLLL in last five games, showing poor late-season execution Miami Marlins: 60% win probability Better overall record with 65-73 compared to Washington's 54-83 (.471 vs .394 winning percentage)

Superior run differential at -85 versus Washington's brutal -178 (599 runs scored vs 684 allowed compared to 573 vs 751)

Stronger recent form showing LWWLW in last five games with more competitive performances

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Marlins head to Nationals Park looking to make a statement against a Nationals squad that's been struggling mightily on the mound this season, surrendering nearly six runs per nine innings.

Miami's Adam Mazur gets the nod despite a rough 7.22 ERA, but he'll face a Washington offense that's been equally underwhelming, ranking 23rd in runs per game at just 4.20.

Mitchell Parker takes the ball for the Nationals with a 5.09 career ERA, and his recent form suggests this could turn into a slugfest between two teams playing out the string.

The Marlins have been the more consistent club this year at 64-72, while Washington's 53-83 record reflects their struggles across the board, particularly a pitching staff that ranks 29th in team ERA.

Both bullpens have been shaky with modest save percentages around 63%, so whoever gets an early lead may need to hold on tight in what could be a high-scoring affair.

With neither starter inspiring much confidence and both offenses capable of putting up runs, this matchup has all the makings of the type of September game where anything can happen.

Key stats 1 Washington sits dead last in the NL East at 54-83 (.394), while Miami holds third place at 65-73 (.471) 2 The Nationals have allowed 751 runs this season, worst in all of baseball, compared to Miami's 684 runs allowed 3 Washington has managed just 573 runs scored, ranking near the bottom of the league, while Miami has posted 599 runs 4 Both teams enter struggling, with Washington going 1-4 in their last five games and Miami posting a 3-2 record over the same span

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins form Washington Nationals Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Sep 1, 2025 Miami Marlins 0 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 31, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 4 Washington Nationals Aug 30, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 1 Washington Nationals Aug 29, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 1 Washington Nationals Aug 27, 2025 New York Yankees 11 : 2 Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Sep 1, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 0 Miami Marlins Aug 31, 2025 New York Mets 1 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 30, 2025 New York Mets 8 : 11 Miami Marlins Aug 29, 2025 New York Mets 19 : 9 Miami Marlins Aug 28, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Miami Marlins

