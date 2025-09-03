Cubs vs Braves Prediction: Expert Picks & Wrigley Field Stats - September 3

The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night in a matchup that highlights the season's contrasting trajectories, with Chicago (79-59) pushing for October while Atlanta (62-76) plays spoiler.

The Cubs enter as solid favorites at -150, backed by a superior 4.95 runs per game offense and a pitching staff that ranks 7th in ERA at 3.88, while the Braves counter with veteran Bryce Elder looking to disrupt Chicago's playoff push.

With both teams' bullpens showing vulnerability this season and the total set at 8.5, Wednesday's contest offers intriguing value on multiple betting fronts.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 65.5% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -155 Moneyline Win % 65.5 % 34.5 % Atlanta Braves +134 Chicago Cubs: 65.5% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.94 runs per game (687 runs in 139 games)

Solid recent momentum with WWLWW form over last 5 games

Superior record at 80-59 (.576) compared to Atlanta's 62-77 (.446) Atlanta Braves: 34.5% win probability Poor run prevention allowing 4.55 runs per game (632 runs against in 139 games)

Inconsistent recent play with LLWLL form in last 5 contests

Struggling record of 62-77 puts them 18 games below Cubs in standings

Cubs vs. Braves Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Cubs enter this Wednesday night clash at Wrigley Field looking to extend their impressive late-season surge, sitting 20 games above .500 and firmly in playoff contention at 79-59.

Atlanta's disappointing campaign continues as they limp into Chicago at 62-76, but don't count out a Braves squad that still possesses enough talent to play spoiler in September.

Chicago's offense has been clicking at a high level, averaging nearly five runs per game while striking out less than most teams, suggesting better plate discipline and contact hitting.

The pitching matchup features veteran Bryce Elder taking the hill for Atlanta against Cubs rising star Cade Horton, who's posted an impressive 2.93 ERA in his rookie campaign.

Atlanta's bullpen has been a major weakness with a concerning 58.7% save rate and 19 blown saves, potentially giving the Cubs late-game advantages if the contest remains close.

With the Cubs needing every win to solidify their playoff positioning and the Braves playing with nothing to lose, expect a competitive affair under the lights at the Friendly Confines.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central with 80-59 record (.576 winning percentage), 5 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 2 Atlanta Braves struggling at 62-77 (.446), sitting 4th in NL East and 18 games out of wild card contention 3 Cubs averaging 4.9 runs per game (687 total) while allowing 4.1, compared to Braves' 4.4 runs scored and 4.5 allowed 4 Braves limping toward season end with LLWLL form over last 5 games, while Cubs riding momentum with WWLWW recent record

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves form Chicago Cubs Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Sep 2, 2025 Atlanta Braves 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Sep 1, 2025 Atlanta Braves 6 : 7 Chicago Cubs Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Chicago Cubs Aug 31, 2025 Colorado Rockies 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 30, 2025 Colorado Rockies 7 : 11 Chicago Cubs Atlanta Braves Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 2, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Atlanta Braves Sep 1, 2025 Chicago Cubs 7 : 6 Atlanta Braves Aug 31, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 3 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves

