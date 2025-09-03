Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction: Expert Odds & Betting Picks - September 3

The Toronto Blue Jays visit Cincinnati on Wednesday night as sizable road favorites, carrying a 79-59 record into Great American Ball Park against a Reds team fighting to stay relevant at 70-68.

Shane Bieber takes the mound for Toronto with his 3.21 career ERA, facing Cincinnati's Zack Littell in what shapes up as a quality pitching matchup with the total set at a modest 8.5 runs.

The Blue Jays enter as -210 moneyline favorites, but Cincinnati's solid 3.85 team ERA and home field advantage could keep this game closer than the odds suggest.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 67.5% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds +140 Moneyline Win % 32.5 % 67.5 % Toronto Blue Jays -155 Cincinnati Reds: 32.5% win probability Poor recent form going 2-3 in last five games (LWWLL) while Blue Jays are 3-2 (WLWLL)

Below .500 record at 70-69 indicates inconsistent play throughout the season

Weaker offensive output at 4.50 runs per game (625 runs in 139 games) compared to Toronto's league-best 4.97 Toronto Blue Jays: 67.5% win probability League-leading offense averaging 4.97 runs per game (691 runs in 139 games)

Strong AL East competition experience facing quality opponents all season

Superior run differential of +58 compared to Reds' +31, showing consistent offensive production

Reds vs. Blue Jays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive in Cincinnati riding a strong offensive surge that's seen them plate 4.9 runs per game this season, ranking 7th in MLB, while the Reds counter with a solid 3.85 team ERA that sits 13th in the league.

Shane Bieber takes the mound for Toronto with an impressive 3.21 career ERA and nearly 1,000 strikeouts under his belt, facing off against Cincinnati's Zack Littell, who brings a 3.84 career mark and has been steady for the Reds' rotation.

Toronto's lineup has been launching baseballs at a prolific pace with 164 home runs this year, but they'll need to solve a Cincinnati pitching staff that's allowed just 157 long balls through 138 games.

The Reds find themselves in a familiar spot as home underdogs, sitting at 70-68 while the Blue Jays have surged to 79-59 behind a balanced attack that's produced 679 runs and maintained a .337 on-base percentage.

Cincinnati's bullpen has been inconsistent with just a 61.5% save rate, which could prove costly in what projects to be a tight contest at Great American Ball Park.

Both teams enter this midweek showdown looking to gain momentum, with Toronto seeking to build on their strong season and the Reds hoping their home field advantage can level the playing field against the favored visitors.

Key stats 1 Cincinnati Reds sit 7th in the National League with a .504 record (70-69), trailing the Dodgers by 8 wins 2 Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL East at 80-59 (.576), 3 games ahead of the Yankees 3 Blue Jays average 4.97 runs per game (691 in 139 games) compared to Reds' 4.50 runs per game 4 Reds are 2-3 in their last 5 games (LWWLL) while Blue Jays are also 2-3 (WLWLL)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 2, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 12 : 9 Cincinnati Reds Sep 1, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 4 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 31, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 4 : 7 Cincinnati Reds Aug 30, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 4 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Aug 29, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 2, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 9 : 12 Toronto Blue Jays Sep 1, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 4 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 31, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 8 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 30, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 29, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays

