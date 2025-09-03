Astros vs Yankees Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Matchup For September 4

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros clash Wednesday at Daikin Park in a crucial late-season showdown between two teams knotted at nearly identical 76-win records, with New York holding slight -128 moneyline value despite playing on the road.

Both clubs sit firmly in playoff contention, making this series opener a potential tone-setter as the Yankees bring their MLB-leading 5.3 runs per game against Houston's stingy pitching staff that ranks 5th in the majors with just 4.10 runs allowed per nine innings.

The pitching matchup features Will Warren (5.18 ERA) for New York against Jason Alexander (5.10 ERA) for Houston, setting up what could be a higher-scoring affair than the 8.5-run total suggests.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 64.5% chance of defeating the Astros. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros +110 Moneyline Win % 35.5 % 64.5 % New York Yankees -125 Houston Astros: 35.5% win probability Struggling offense ranks among AL's lowest with just 581 runs scored

Poor recent form showing just one win in last five games (LWLLW)

Weaker position in competitive AL West at third place behind Seattle New York Yankees: 64.5% win probability Superior offensive production (726 runs scored vs Houston's 581)

Better run differential (+140 compared to Houston's +14)

Strong recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WLWWW)

Astros vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees preview

Both clubs enter this Wednesday night matchup locked in an identical 76-62 record battle for playoff positioning, with the Yankees making the trip to Houston's Daikin Park looking to gain ground in the tight American League race.

New York's offense has been clicking at a league-leading 5.3 runs per game, powered by 233 home runs and a solid .250 team average, while Houston counters with superior pitching depth that ranks fifth in the majors with just 4.10 runs allowed per nine innings.

The mound matchup features a pair of struggling starters in Will Warren and Jason Alexander, both carrying identical 5.18 and 5.10 ERAs respectively, setting up what could be a bullpen-heavy affair where Houston holds a clear advantage with their 74.1% save rate.

Houston's home field advantage becomes crucial here, as the Astros have built their season around lockdown pitching and timely hitting, while the Yankees will need their powerful lineup to overcome what's been an inconsistent rotation all season long.

Key stats 1 Houston sits 5th in the AL at 76-63 (.547) while the Yankees hold 3rd place at 77-61 (.558) 2 New York averages 5.26 runs per game (726 in 138 games) compared to Houston's 4.18 (581 in 139 games) 3 The Astros lead the AL West by 3 games over Seattle, while the Yankees trail Toronto by 3 games in the AL East 4 Houston's recent form shows struggles with a 1-4 record (LWLLW) versus New York's hot 4-1 streak (WLWWW)

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees form Houston Astros Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 3, 2025 New York Yankees 7 : 1 Houston Astros Sep 1, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 3 : 8 Houston Astros Aug 31, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 3 : 0 Houston Astros Aug 30, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 4 : 1 Houston Astros Aug 30, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 0 : 2 Houston Astros New York Yankees Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Sep 3, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 7 New York Yankees Aug 27, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 11 New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 25, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 10 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

