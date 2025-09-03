MLB Best Bets Today: Mets Complete Sweep, Soto Powers Home Run Props Sept 3

The New York Mets are one win away from completing a sweep at Comerica Park, while Juan Soto continues his power surge with home runs in back-to-back games against Detroit.

Our MLB best bets for Wednesday, September 3 feature the surging Mets as road favorites behind Clay Holmes, plus a trio of home run props headlined by Soto at +320 odds.

With struggling pitching matchups and hitter-friendly conditions creating clear betting edges, we've identified the strongest plays across today's slate.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 1:10 PM New York Mets Moneyline ( -125 ) @ 1:10 PM Juan Soto Home Run ( +320 ) @ 8:10 PM Aaron Judge Home Run ( +250 ) @ 8:40 PM Willy Adames Home Run ( +310 ) Tigers vs. Mets betting tips @ New York Mets Moneyline The Mets are rolling offensively after dropping two of three to Miami, responding with commanding wins of 10-8 and 12-5 against Detroit. Clay Holmes takes the mound for New York with a solid 3.60 ERA and has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts. Detroit starter Casey Mize has struggled badly after the All-Star break, posting a 6.32 ERA in July and 5.81 ERA in August. Mize gave up five earned runs in his last outing and faces a surging Mets lineup that's hitting everything right now. The Mets have won three of their last four games when Holmes starts, and he's been reliable on the road with a 3.37 ERA away from home. New York Mets Moneyline @ Juan Soto Home Run Soto is absolutely raking right now, going deep in back-to-back games against Detroit and five times in his last five appearances overall. He's destroyed the Tigers pitching in this series with two hits in both wins so far, including homers in consecutive contests. The slugger now has 37 home runs on the season and had a two-homer performance against Miami on Saturday. Casey Mize has been terrible over the last two months, allowing 17 homers in 23 outings with an ERA well over 5.00 in August. Soto is 1-for-3 lifetime against Mize but given his current hot streak and Mize's struggles, this matchup heavily favors the power hitter. Juan Soto Home Run Astros vs. Yankees betting tips @ Aaron Judge Home Run Judge has found his rhythm after a slow start following his return from the IL, with three homers in his last six games. The reigning AL MVP is having another monster season with 43 home runs while hitting .325, showing he's still the premier power threat in baseball. He faces Jason Alexander tonight and has previous success against him, going 1-for-4 with a home run in their limited matchups. Judge already has five hits in this series against Houston, including one homer, showing he's locked in at the plate. With 43 homers already on the season, Judge is chasing another 50-plus home run campaign and has the hot hand to reach number 44 tonight. Aaron Judge Home Run Rockies vs. Giants betting tips @ Willy Adames Home Run Adames has been crushing the ball lately with two home runs in his last three games, including going deep in Tuesday's 8-2 victory. He gets a favorable matchup against German Marquez, going 2-for-7 lifetime with both hits leaving the yard. Coors Field's elevation always helps power hitters, and Adames has already smacked 16 road homers this season. Marquez has been getting lit up with a 6.14 ERA and has allowed three homers in his last two starts, giving up 15 total this season. With 26 home runs on the year and clear success against this pitcher, Adames is positioned well to add to his power numbers in the thin air of Denver. Willy Adames Home Run

