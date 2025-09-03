Padres vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 3

The San Diego Padres host the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park on Wednesday night in a clash between two teams heading in opposite directions, with San Diego (76-62) pushing for October while Baltimore (62-76) looks to play spoiler.

The pitching matchup features a significant talent gap as the Padres' Nestor Cortes (3.87 career ERA) takes on Baltimore's struggling Cade Povich, who enters with a brutal 5-16 record and 5.13 ERA.

San Diego's elite pitching staff ranks second in MLB with just 3.92 runs allowed per game, making them heavy -144 favorites against an Orioles offense that has managed just 4.3 runs per contest.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 57% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -164 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Baltimore Orioles +141 San Diego Padres: 43% win probability Recent struggles shown in form (LLWLL)

Inconsistent offense with just 585 runs in 138 games

Playing below .551 winning percentage despite playoff position Baltimore Orioles: 57% win probability Strong recent offensive output (599 runs scored in 138 games)

Better overall record than opponent (62-76 vs 76-62)

Competitive in tough AL East division environment

Padres vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Padres enter this Wednesday clash at Petco Park looking to make a statement against a disappointing Baltimore squad that's fallen well below expectations at 62-76.

San Diego's pitching has been the story of their season, boasting the second-best runs allowed per game in baseball at just 3.92, while the Orioles have struggled mightily on the mound with a 4.71 ERA that ranks 26th in the league.

The matchup on the hill features an intriguing contrast as the Padres send veteran Nestor Cortes to the bump with his solid 3.87 career ERA, while Baltimore counters with young Cade Povich who's endured a tough campaign sporting a 5.13 ERA and 5-16 record.

Baltimore's offensive woes have been evident all season, managing just 4.3 runs per game despite hitting 165 home runs, suggesting they've lacked the consistency needed to support their shaky pitching staff.

The Padres bullpen has been particularly impressive with a league-leading 74.1% save rate, giving them a significant late-game advantage over an Orioles relief corps that's blown 18 of 50 save opportunities.

With playoff positioning on the line for San Diego and Baltimore playing out the string, expect the home team to lean heavily on their superior pitching depth in what should be a lower-scoring affair.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West with 76-62 record (.551 winning percentage) 2 Baltimore Orioles languish in last place in AL East at 62-76 (.449 winning percentage) 3 Padres have scored 585 runs while allowing just 531, showing strong pitching discipline 4 Orioles have struggled defensively, allowing 686 runs against 599 scored for a -87 run differential

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles form San Diego Padres Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Sep 1, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 31, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 12 San Diego Padres Aug 30, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 27, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Sep 1, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 31, 2025 San Francisco Giants 13 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 Baltimore Orioles Aug 30, 2025 San Francisco Giants 15 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 28, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles

