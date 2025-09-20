Brighton vs Tottenham Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown - September 20

Brighton welcome an in-form Tottenham side to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with the Seagulls looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Bournemouth and Everton.

Spurs arrive on the south coast riding a four-match winning streak under Thomas Frank, keeping clean sheets in each victory including impressive away wins at West Ham and Manchester City.

The head-to-head record shows these sides perfectly matched with three wins apiece from their last six meetings, though Brighton ran out emphatic 4-1 winners when they last met in May.

Brighton vs. Tottenham prediction: who will win? For today's Brighton vs Tottenham matchup, our predictive model gives Spurs a 55% chance of defeating the Seagulls. Pre-game probabilities Brighton 13/10 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Tottenham 19/10 Brighton: 45% win probability Struggling in 13th position with just 4 points from 4 games

Negative goal difference of -2 (4 goals scored, 6 conceded)

Poor recent form with only 1 win in their last 4 league matches Tottenham: 55% win probability Superior league position sitting 3rd with 9 points from 4 games

Clinical attack averaging 2 goals per game (8 goals in 4 matches)

Solid recent form with 3 wins from 4 Premier League fixtures

Brighton welcome a resurgent Tottenham side to the Amex Stadium this Saturday, with both clubs looking to build momentum after contrasting fortunes in recent weeks.

The Seagulls have been maddeningly inconsistent this season, following up their stunning victory over Manchester City with disappointing defeats to Everton and Bournemouth that have left fans scratching their heads.

Brighton will be without Adam Webster due to a cruciate ligament injury, while Tottenham face a lengthy injury list including James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, forcing Frank to shuffle his pack once again.

The head-to-head record between these sides makes for fascinating reading, with Brighton having thrashed Spurs 4-1 in their last meeting at the end of last season in a result that still stings for the travelling support.

With Tottenham's newfound defensive discipline meeting Brighton's unpredictable attacking flair, this promises to be a tactical battle that could swing on the smallest of margins.