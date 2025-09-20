Fulham vs Brentford Prediction: Expert Picks & Derby Odds - September 20

Fulham welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage on Saturday evening with the Cottagers looking to extend their recent dominance over their West London rivals, having completed the league double last season despite finishing just two points ahead in the table.

The Bees arrive significantly weakened following the departures of key players Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard, plus manager Thomas Frank's move to Tottenham, leaving new boss Keith Andrews to prove himself against Premier League competition.

Both sides have found the net consistently this season, with Brentford scoring in all four league matches despite taking just four points, while Fulham's only defeat came away to Chelsea as they look to capitalise on home advantage.

Fulham vs. Brentford prediction: who will win? For tonight's Fulham vs Brentford matchup, our predictive model gives Fulham a 75% chance of defeating Brentford. Pre-game probabilities Fulham 21/20 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Brentford 5/2 Fulham: 75% win probability Superior defensive record conceding just 4 goals in 4 matches compared to Brentford's 7

Better goal difference at -1 versus Brentford's -2 despite similar points tally

More consistent recent form with draws keeping them unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 fixtures Brentford: 25% win probability Leaky defence shipping 7 goals in 4 matches, the joint-worst record among teams with 4+ points

Poor away form evident in their DLWL sequence with losses in half their fixtures

Inconsistent attack managing just 5 goals, fewer than teams like Newcastle and Crystal Palace who sit below them

Fulham vs. Brentford Odds

Fulham vs. Brentford preview

Fulham completed the Premier League double over Brentford last season with both teams finding the net in each meeting, setting up another entertaining West London derby at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have made the stronger start to the campaign, picking up seven points from four matches including a late 1-0 victory over Leeds at home, while maintaining their solid defensive structure under Marco Silva.

Brentford arrive having taken four points from four games, but their away form tells a concerning story with defeats at both Nottingham Forest and Sunderland already on the books.

The Bees are working with a significantly different squad this season following summer departures, and new manager Keith Andrews faces his biggest test yet against a well-drilled Fulham side that knows how to handle this fixture.

With Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz leading the line for Fulham and Brentford's attack looking less potent than previous campaigns, the hosts will fancy their chances of extending their recent dominance in this rivalry.

Both sides have found the net consistently this season, suggesting another goal-filled encounter could be on the cards despite Brentford managing just 31 shots across their opening four league matches.