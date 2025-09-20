Liverpool vs Everton Prediction: Derby Odds & Best Bets - September 20

Liverpool host Everton in Saturday's Merseyside derby knowing they hold all the cards after winning seven of the last eight meetings between these bitter rivals.

The Reds come into this clash riding high on Champions League momentum but face a gruelling turnaround after Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid, while Everton have enjoyed extra preparation time for this crucial encounter.

With Mohamed Salah finding his scoring touch again and both sides likely to adopt a cagey approach at Anfield, this derby promises to be another tight, low-scoring affair that could hinge on a single moment of quality.

Liverpool vs. Everton prediction: who will win? For today's Liverpool vs Everton matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 75% chance of defeating the Toffees. Pre-game probabilities Liverpool 11/25 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Everton 5/1 Liverpool: 75% win probability Perfect start with four wins from four matches (12 points from 12 available)

Strong attacking output averaging 2.25 goals per game (9 goals scored in 4 matches)

Solid defensive foundation conceding just one goal per match (4 goals against in 4 games) Everton: 25% win probability Inconsistent form with one defeat already this season (7 points from 12 available)

Limited attacking threat averaging 1.25 goals per game (5 goals in 4 matches)

Vulnerable away from home historically in Merseyside derbies against top-form opposition

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Liverpool vs. Everton preview

The Merseyside derby rarely disappoints for intensity, even if goals are often at a premium - Liverpool have edged three of their last four league wins by just a single goal, setting up another tight affair at Anfield.

Everton arrive in decent shape after recent improvements under their management, but the Toffees haven't found the net in four straight visits to their neighbours' fortress, last winning here in that strange post-Covid period of 2021.

Liverpool's midweek Champions League thriller with Atletico Madrid could prove costly, with Arne Slot's men having just 72 hours to recover from that energy-sapping 3-2 victory before facing fresh legs.

Mohamed Salah looks to be hitting his stride after a quiet start to the campaign, with the Egyptian's clinical finish against Atletico following his crucial penalty winner against Burnley last weekend.

The defensive setup will be key for both sides - Everton will look to frustrate and stay compact, while Liverpool must find a way through what promises to be another well-organised Toffees block.

With injuries limiting Liverpool's options and Everton's recent defensive solidity, this derby has all the hallmarks of another cagey encounter where one moment of quality could decide the points.