Premier League Best Bets Today: Crystal Palace Value Leads London Derby Picks

Today's Premier League slate offers compelling betting value across multiple London derbies, with Crystal Palace leading our expert picks as they visit struggling West Ham at 7/5 odds.

The Eagles haven't lost since April and face a Hammers side that's managed just one win in five competitive matches this season, while Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby with under 2.5 goals looking sharp at 16/5.

Our analysis covers six key Premier League matches with data-driven picks ranging from Tottenham's defensive form against Brighton to Cole Palmer's goal-scoring record at Old Trafford, giving you expert-backed angles for Saturday's action.