Premier League Best Bets Today: Crystal Palace Value Leads London Derby Picks

Today's Premier League slate offers compelling betting value across multiple London derbies, with Crystal Palace leading our expert picks as they visit struggling West Ham at 7/5 odds.
The Eagles haven't lost since April and face a Hammers side that's managed just one win in five competitive matches this season, while Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby with under 2.5 goals looking sharp at 16/5.
Our analysis covers six key Premier League matches with data-driven picks ranging from Tottenham's defensive form against Brighton to Cole Palmer's goal-scoring record at Old Trafford, giving you expert-backed angles for Saturday's action.
Premier League betting tips
Liverpool vs. Everton betting tips
The Merseyside derby has a well-established pattern of being a cagey, low-scoring affair with only one of the last seven meetings producing three or more goals.
Everton's dismal record at Anfield tells the story, having scored in just one of their last six visits to Liverpool's fortress.
Liverpool's recent defensive improvements combined with Everton's conservative approach in big games points to a tight encounter.
The visitors' primary objective will be damage limitation, setting up defensively to frustrate their neighbours and keep the scoreline respectable.
Historical evidence strongly supports a narrow Liverpool victory, with the psychological pressure of the derby often leading to cautious football from both sides.
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace betting tips
Crystal Palace arrive at the London Stadium riding a wave of momentum that West Ham simply cannot match at the moment.
The Eagles haven't lost a competitive match since April and showed their quality with a convincing 3-0 away victory against Aston Villa in August.
West Ham's struggles are evident with four defeats in their five competitive games this season, conceding multiple goals in every loss.
Palace's defensive solidity stands out with just two goals conceded across seven competitive games, while their attack has found the net consistently.
The head-to-head record favours the visitors, having secured a 2-0 victory at this very ground last season, proving they can handle the London Stadium atmosphere.
Brighton vs. Tottenham betting tips
Tottenham's recent form suggests they've found their rhythm under the current system, winning four of their last five matches.
The defensive improvement has been remarkable with clean sheets in each of those four victories, including impressive away wins at West Ham and Manchester City.
Brighton's inconsistency at home becomes a factor, having lost two of their last three Premier League matches on their own patch.
Spurs' ability to win away from home has been proven against quality opposition, making them a solid bet against a Brighton side that's shown vulnerability.
The momentum and confidence from recent performances, particularly that statement win at the Etihad, gives Tottenham the psychological edge heading into this fixture.
Manchester United vs. Chelsea betting tips
Chelsea's away form has been impressive with three wins and two draws in their last six Premier League road trips, showing they can handle hostile environments.
Manchester United's home struggles are glaring, failing to win five of their last seven Premier League matches at Old Trafford with three defeats.
The Blues have found their scoring touch recently, netting nine goals in their last three Premier League outings, suggesting their attack is clicking.
United's defensive frailties at home are concerning, having conceded multiple goals in five of their last 10 league games at Old Trafford.
Draw no bet offers excellent value given Chelsea's superior recent form and United's inconsistency, providing insurance against a potential stalemate.