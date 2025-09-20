West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Eagles Odds & Expert Picks - September 20

West Ham United host Crystal Palace on Saturday in desperate need of a turnaround after winning just one of their five competitive matches this season, conceding three or more goals in four of those defeats.

The Eagles arrive at the London Stadium in contrasting form, boasting an eight-game unbeaten streak that includes impressive wins over top-seven sides and a Community Shield triumph.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta having scored both goals in Palace's 2-0 victory at this venue last season, the Frenchman could be the key to extending West Ham's winless home run to eight Premier League matches.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace prediction: who will win? For today's West Ham vs Crystal Palace matchup, our predictive model gives Palace a 75% chance of defeating the Hammers. Pre-game probabilities West Ham 19/10 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Crystal Palace 69/50 West Ham: 25% win probability Leaky defence conceding 11 goals in just 4 matches - worst in the division

Poor recent form with LWLL showing 3 defeats in last 4 games

Struggling attack managing only 4 goals from 4 matches Crystal Palace: 75% win probability Solid defensive record with just 1 goal conceded in 4 matches

Impressive recent form showing DWDD - unbeaten in their last 4 fixtures

Clinical finishing efficiency scoring 4 goals from limited chances

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace Odds

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace preview

West Ham's season has gone from bad to worse, shipping 15 goals in their last six matches and failing to win at home in seven straight league games.

Crystal Palace arrive at the London Stadium in stark contrast, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak that includes a stunning 3-0 victory at Aston Villa and just two goals conceded in seven Premier League matches.

Jean-Philippe Mateta haunted the Hammers here last season with both goals in a 2-0 Palace victory, and the French striker has already found the net three times this campaign.

Graham Potter's men desperately need defensive stability after conceding three or more goals in four of their five competitive outings, while Oliver Glasner's Eagles have built their early success on rock-solid defending.

With Niclas Füllkrug sidelined and West Ham struggling to find the net in two of their three league games, Palace's organised backline could prove the difference once again.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors too, with Palace unbeaten in their last six away trips to West Ham in the league.