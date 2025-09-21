Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 21

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday in a massive Premier League clash that could shape the title race, with the Gunners sitting nine points clear of their struggling visitors who have already lost twice this season.

Both sides arrive on the back of clean-sheet Champions League wins but carry injury concerns, as Arsenal miss key players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard whilst City deal with multiple absentees including Kalvin Phillips and Mateo Kovacic.

The Citizens have dominated this fixture historically, losing just once in their last 13 meetings with Arsenal, but the hosts will fancy their chances to inflict more damage on Pep Guardiola's side after their recent 5-1 thrashing earlier this year.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City prediction: who will win? For today's Arsenal vs Manchester City matchup, our predictive model gives the Gunners a 75% chance of defeating City. Pre-game probabilities Arsenal 91/100 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Manchester City 14/5 Arsenal: 75% win probability Perfect home form with three wins from three games (9 points from 12 possible)

Outstanding defensive record conceding just one goal in four matches

Clinical finishing with nine goals scored from limited fixtures Manchester City: 25% win probability Inconsistent league form with two defeats already this season

Mid-table position sitting 12th despite their pedigree

Played fewer matches which could indicate fixture congestion issues

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City Odds

Arsenal vs. Manchester City preview

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in a clash that could define early title race momentum, with the Gunners sitting pretty at home while City risk falling nine points behind Liverpool if they stumble at the Emirates.

Both sides arrive on the back of confident Champions League wins, but their domestic form tells different stories - Arsenal remain unbeaten against City in their last four league meetings, whilst Guardiola's men have already dropped points twice this season.

The defensive solidity on show has been remarkable from both camps, with Arsenal conceding just one goal in five competitive matches and City keeping three clean sheets from five, suggesting Sunday's encounter could be a tactical chess match rather than a goal fest.

Erling Haaland continues his frightening form with 12 goals in seven games across all competitions this season, including four goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances against Arsenal - he'll be the dangerman City need to fire if they're to break their recent Emirates hoodoo.

Injury concerns cloud both camps with Arsenal missing key creative forces Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, whilst City will be without the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Mateo Kovacic, forcing both managers into tactical reshuffles.

With three of the last five meetings ending level and just 18 goals shared across their previous six encounters, expect another cagey affair where fine margins and individual brilliance could prove decisive in this heavyweight title bout.