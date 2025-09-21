Bournemouth vs Newcastle Prediction: Best Bets & Stats For September 21

Eddie Howe returns to former club Bournemouth on Sunday with his Newcastle side facing a challenging test after their midweek Champions League exertions against Barcelona.

The Cherries have been in superb form with three straight Premier League wins and remain unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Magpies, including a stunning 4-1 victory at St James' Park in January.

Newcastle's poor recent record in away fixtures following European games adds another layer of intrigue to this clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle prediction: who will win? For today's Bournemouth vs Newcastle matchup, our predictive model gives the Cherries a 75% chance of defeating the Magpies. Pre-game probabilities Bournemouth 13/10 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Newcastle 47/25 Bournemouth: 75% win probability Perfect attacking efficiency with 6 goals from just 4 matches (1.5 goals per game)

Flawless recent form showing WWWL in their last 4 fixtures

Clinical home advantage with 9 points from 4 games, sitting 5th in the table Newcastle: 25% win probability Struggled for goals with only 3 scored in 4 matches (0.75 per game)

Poor recent form showing just 1 win in last 4 games (WDLD)

Mid-table mediocrity with 5 points from 4 games, languishing in 13th position

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle Odds

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle preview

Eddie Howe's return to Bournemouth carries extra weight after the Cherries humbled his Newcastle side 4-1 at St James' Park back in January, extending their unbeaten run against the Magpies to five matches.

The timing couldn't be worse for Newcastle, who face their longest league trip of the season just days after a draining Champions League clash with Barcelona that saw them suffer a late defeat.

Bournemouth have hit their stride with three straight Premier League wins, riding the wave of Antoine Semenyo's brilliant form and a defence that has adapted quickly after a summer exodus.

Newcastle's away record tells a concerning story - they managed just one win in four trips following European games last season and struggled against top-half opposition on their travels.

With Anthony Gordon suspended and creativity lacking in midfield, the pressure falls on striker Nick Woltemade to carry the scoring burden after an impressive debut performance.

The Vitality Stadium has become something of a fortress for Iraola's men, who remain unbeaten in their last three home league matches and will fancy their chances against visitors who haven't won here in their last three attempts.