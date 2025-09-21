Premier League Best Bets Today: Arsenal vs City and Villa Value Angles

Sunday's Premier League action delivers two massive fixtures that present clear value for savvy bettors, headlined by Arsenal hosting Manchester City at the Emirates in what promises to be the weekend's marquee matchup.

While the Gunners face their sternest test of the season against the defending champions, Sunderland's clash with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light offers a contrasting angle with Villa's early season form creating interesting line movement.

Our expert analysis breaks down the key trends, injury impacts, and betting angles across both matches, highlighting where the smart money should go on Sunday's Premier League slate.