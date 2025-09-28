Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction: Under 2.5 Goals Best Bet - September 28

Aston Villa desperately need their Europa League momentum to translate into Premier League points as they host a defensively solid Fulham side that has won four of their last five matches.

The Villans' attacking struggles are stark - just three goals scored all season - while the Cottagers arrive with confidence despite their historically poor record at Villa Park, having won just one of their last 21 away league games here.

With 12 of these teams' combined 14 games this season staying under 2.5 goals, this clash promises to be a tight, low-scoring affair where Villa's home advantage meets Fulham's recent form.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham prediction: who will win? For today's Aston Villa vs Fulham matchup, our predictive model gives Villa a 55% chance of defeating Fulham. Pre-game probabilities Aston Villa 13/10 Moneyline Win % 55 % 45 % Fulham 21/10 Aston Villa: 55% win probability Home advantage at Villa Park should provide crucial support (historically strong at home)

Desperate for points sitting 18th with only 3 points from 5 matches

Better defensive record conceding just 5 goals in 5 games compared to many teams Fulham: 45% win probability Away form concerns with only 1 win from 5 matches played

Lack of cutting edge with just 6 goals scored in 5 games

Recent inconsistency shown in WWLDD form over last 5 fixtures

Aston Villa vs. Fulham Odds

Aston Villa vs. Fulham preview

Villa Park hosts a fascinating clash between two sides heading in opposite directions this Sunday, as Aston Villa desperately seek their first Premier League win while Fulham look to extend their impressive three-game winning streak.

The statistics tell a stark story of Villa's struggles - just three goals scored across all competitions this season, with Ollie Watkins missing a penalty even in their midweek Europa League victory over Bologna.

Marco Silva's Cottagers arrive in confident mood after dispatching Cambridge United 1-0 in the EFL Cup, with Josh King leading their attacking threat having registered four shots on target this campaign.

History heavily favours the hosts at Villa Park, where Fulham have managed just one victory in their last 21 league visits, yet Villa's current form suggests this could be the perfect opportunity for the visitors to break that dismal run.

Both teams have been involved in remarkably low-scoring affairs this season, with 12 of their combined 14 matches producing under 2.5 goals - a trend that seems likely to continue given Villa's goal drought and Fulham's defensive solidity.

With key injuries to Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana hampering Villa's midfield options, Unai Emery faces the challenge of finding the right formula to unlock a attack that has misfired badly in the opening weeks.