Premier League Best Bets Today: Villa vs Fulham Under Play, Arsenal Road Test

Aston Villa have endured a torrid start to the campaign, managing just one victory across seven games in all competitions while finding the net only three times.

Fulham are hardly prolific in attack either, and the numbers tell the story perfectly.

A staggering 12 of the combined 14 matches these two teams have played this season have gone under 2.5 goals.

Villa's defensive struggles are compounded by their inability to create clear chances going forward.

With both sides struggling for goals and defensive solidity taking precedence, this has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.