Premier League Best Bets Today: Villa vs Fulham Under Play, Arsenal Road Test

Sunday's Premier League action brings two massive matches where struggling form meets rising momentum, creating clear betting value for sharp bettors.
Aston Villa's shocking offensive collapse - just three goals in seven games - sets up a defensive battle against Fulham, while Newcastle faces an Arsenal side looking to bounce back at St James' Park.
Our expert analysis identifies key trends in both fixtures, including compelling under totals and player prop opportunities that the betting market may have missed.
Premier League betting tips
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|2:00 PM
@
|2:00 PM
@
|2:00 PM
Aston Villa vs. Fulham betting tips
Aston Villa have endured a torrid start to the campaign, managing just one victory across seven games in all competitions while finding the net only three times.
Fulham are hardly prolific in attack either, and the numbers tell the story perfectly.
A staggering 12 of the combined 14 matches these two teams have played this season have gone under 2.5 goals.
Villa's defensive struggles are compounded by their inability to create clear chances going forward.
With both sides struggling for goals and defensive solidity taking precedence, this has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Aston Villa have shown precious little quality this season and are dealing with a mounting injury list that has depleted their squad.
Fulham are hunting a fourth consecutive victory and have the momentum to edge this tight encounter.
Villa's attacking woes are evident in their meager goal tally, with just three goals scored across seven matches in all competitions.
The visitors have been more consistent and organised in their approach, showing the kind of resilience that wins ugly games.
A narrow 1-0 victory fits perfectly with Fulham's recent pattern of grinding out results while Villa continue to struggle for any attacking spark.
Josh King has emerged as Fulham's most threatening attacking outlet, leading the team with four shots on target this season.
The striker is due his first goal for the club and Villa Park could be the perfect venue for him to break his duck.
Villa's defensive frailties have been exposed repeatedly this season, offering King plenty of opportunities to find space in the box.
King's movement and positioning have been impressive even without the goals, suggesting it's only a matter of time before he converts.
With Fulham's attacking play becoming more cohesive, King is perfectly placed to capitalise on the service from wide areas and midfield.