Everton vs West Ham Prediction: Clean Sheet Best Bet - September 29

Everton welcome West Ham to Hill Dickinson Stadium with both sides desperate to reverse their fortunes after disappointing recent results.

The Toffees enter unbeaten at their new home ground with three clean sheets, while the Hammers arrive under new management following Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment after Graham Potter's swift departure.

With West Ham having conceded 13 goals in five outings this season and Everton's attacking reinforcements finding their rhythm, this clash could define both teams' early-season trajectory.

Everton vs. West Ham prediction: who will win? For tonight's Everton vs West Ham matchup, our predictive model gives the Toffees a 72.5% chance of defeating the Hammers. Pre-game probabilities Everton 67/100 Moneyline Win % 72.5 % 27.5 % West Ham 19/5 Everton: 72.5% win probability Better league position sitting 12th compared to West Ham's 19th place

Superior defensive record with only 5 goals conceded in 5 matches versus West Ham's 13 goals shipped

Recent upturn in form with wins in their last two fixtures after early season struggles West Ham: 27.5% win probability Dismal defensive record conceding 13 goals in just 5 matches played

Struggling near relegation zone in 19th position with only 3 points

Woeful recent form showing LLWLL with four defeats in their last five outings

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

West Ham's season has gone from bad to worse, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo already replacing the sacked Graham Potter after a dismal run that's seen the Hammers lose five of their six matches and ship 13 goals in just five Premier League outings.

Everton, meanwhile, have found their feet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with three clean sheets from three home fixtures, though David Moyes will be concerned by back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Wolves that ended their early momentum.

The Toffees' summer recruitment has added real quality with Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall bringing creativity, while West Ham's attacking threat remains heavily reliant on Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta to provide any spark.

Defensively, it's chalk and cheese between these sides right now, with Everton's organised backline contrasting sharply against West Ham's porous defence that's been carved open by Sunderland, Chelsea and Tottenham this term.

Nuno's arrival might tighten things up at the back given his pragmatic approach, but West Ham's confidence looks shot after struggling to compete once they've fallen behind this season.

This fixture has historically been tight with just one goal separating the sides in most recent meetings, and Everton's home fortress mentality could prove decisive against visitors desperately seeking their first real performance under new management.