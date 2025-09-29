Premier League Best Bets Today: Everton vs West Ham Expert Picks

Monday night brings Everton's bid to make their new stadium a fortress when they host struggling West Ham at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have shown impressive defensive form with three clean sheets from four home matches, while the Hammers limp into Merseyside with five defeats in their last six games under new management.

Our expert analysis highlights value in Everton's defensive strength and identifies the key player props and match angles that offer the best betting opportunities tonight.