Premier League Best Bets Today: Bournemouth vs Fulham Expert Picks & Predictions

Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Friday in what shapes up as one of the most intriguing Premier League matchups of the weekend, with the Cherries punching above their weight once again this season.
Our experts are backing Bournemouth to continue their strong home form against a Fulham side that has struggled on the road, managing just one point from their opening three away games.
From Antoine Semenyo's goalscoring threat to a low-scoring affair at the Vitality Stadium, we've identified the best value plays in this Premier League clash.
Premier League betting tips
Bournemouth vs. Fulham betting tips
Bournemouth are punching above their weight this season and showing strong form at the Vitality Stadium.
Fulham have struggled on the road with just one point from their opening three Premier League away games.
The Cherries have home advantage and appear better equipped to handle this matchup based on current form.
Bournemouth's recent performances suggest they can handle teams of Fulham's calibre at home.
The odds represent decent value given the form differential between these sides.
The Vitality Stadium has seen a trend towards lower-scoring matches recently with just one of Bournemouth's last seven home games featuring more than two goals.
This pattern suggests a tight affair that Bournemouth can edge with a clean sheet.
Fulham's poor away form indicates they may struggle to find the net against a solid home defence.
A 2-0 scoreline fits the recent goal trends at this venue perfectly.
The generous odds make this an attractive proposition for the specific outcome that aligns with recent patterns.
Semenyo is one of the most shot-happy players in the Premier League and consistently looks for goal.
He has already netted four league goals this season, showing he is in good scoring form.
Few players are more inclined to have attempts at goal than the Bournemouth forward.
His aggressive attacking style makes him a constant threat in the final third.
The odds offer solid value for a player who creates multiple chances for himself each match.