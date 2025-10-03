Premier League Best Bets Today: Bournemouth vs Fulham Expert Picks & Predictions

Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Friday in what shapes up as one of the most intriguing Premier League matchups of the weekend, with the Cherries punching above their weight once again this season.

Our experts are backing Bournemouth to continue their strong home form against a Fulham side that has struggled on the road, managing just one point from their opening three away games.

From Antoine Semenyo's goalscoring threat to a low-scoring affair at the Vitality Stadium, we've identified the best value plays in this Premier League clash.